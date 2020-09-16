It was with deepest regret that we, the senior staff of the OCHS Husky Register in the school year 1985-86, learned the news of the recent passing of one of our mentors, Marilyn Gallo, at the age of 94.
We were comforted to learn that she left this world peacefully, with her family by her side. We offer our sincere sympathies to her family and closest friends, and we hope and pray that warm memories of Marilyn will help ease the pain from your loss.
Immediate memories washed through our brains when we heard the news, mostly of strawberries. Marilyn loved strawberry decor. It put a smile on her face that was contagious. A gift that included a strawberry wouldn’t change your grade, but it sure didn’t hurt.
We shared memories of leaving school and driving to the Oelwein Daily Register office each Monday to see final prepress layouts, hoping that the copy desk had somehow magically made the content fit on the page.
Artist Russ Fagle even penned his first “Bud & Frankie” cartoon in 34 years, in Marilyn’s honor. Russ has visited Marilyn many times over the years and said he was thankful for all she taught him, as are the rest of us. Marilyn was our teacher-lady.
The year 1986 was a tough year to be a senior at Oelwein High School. The football team was one extra point away from a Northeast Iowa Conference championship. The basketball team was one shot away from the state tournament. Those are insignificant tragedies, though, when you remember that the space shuttle exploded that year. Then in the spring, two dear schoolmates drowned in a awful accident. So much more happened, some of it good, some of it bad.
We covered it all in the Husky Register. It appeared once a week on these pages in the Oelwein Daily Register, and sometimes we kids scooped the pros here. Marilyn loved when we did that.
The senior editorial staff at the Husky Register in 1986 was a busy bunch, and collectively won more awards and accolades than any other staff under the tutelage of Marilyn Gallo. At least that’s what Marilyn told us once, and she would know. The Husky Register was her baby.
Steve Martin covered sports and recreation, Megan (Weber) Brough covered anything that needed covered, Russ Fagle drew editorial cartoons, Chris Kotscher took photos and developed film, Gary Walrath penned zany and abstract columns, James Grob did as much muckraking and trouble-making as he could get away with, and editor Christine (Batterson) Cheli kept everyone in line and on topic as best as she could.
And everyone — and we mean every one of us — reported and edited hard news the right way. Marilyn Gallo meant business.
Her toughness, however, was not what we remember the most. It was her kindness, her thoughtfulness, her strawberry smile. She cared that we learned, to be sure, but she cared about us, and we could tell.
She wasn’t the first person to encourage any of us to write, but Marilyn was the first person to encourage us to write right. At the Husky Register, we had high ethical standards, we did not cut corners, we owned up to mistakes. Marilyn wouldn’t have it any other way.
And although only a few of us went on to become writers, those characteristics and work habits were instilled into us, and they’ve carried over into whatever occupations we’ve pursued. That’s teaching, and that’s what Marilyn Gallo did. If the rest of the world could have had just one semester with her, this would be far a better place.
As a writer, the extent of her vocabulary was beyond belief. In short, Marilyn Gallo had one hell of a lot of words at her disposal, and she knew how to use them, and she loved teaching us how to use them.
Once in a while Marilyn sent one of us a message. Nothing long-winded. Usually it was something along the lines of, “I liked your article. Very nice. How are the wife and kids?”
A little note like that would make you beam a little. Sometimes the little words mean the most. Marilyn taught us that.
And we’re reminded of author E.B. White, who wrote, “It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer.”
No doubt, Marilyn Gallo was both.
With love and respect,
The senior editorial staff of the Husky Register, 1985-86
James Grob, Russ Fagle, Steve Martin, Christine (Batterson) Cheli, Christian Kotscher, Gary Walrath, Megan (Weber) Brough.