WEST UNION.— While the COVID-19 related restrictions on mass gatherings have moved many events online, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran isn’t letting that slow down their 29th annual 5k Walk/Run event.
“Getting outside walking is the perfect activity,” said Jamie Hoey, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Manager and Foundation coordinator, noting that this year, the event is going virtual.
“Due to mass gathering restrictions, a virtual option works best this year,” said Hoey. “Anyone who is participating can walk anywhere; our normal 5k route, your favorite trail, or anywhere that works for you.”
The kick-off for what is now a month-long event begins on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
There is a $10 registration fee to participate. Each participant will receive a Gundersen Palmer Lutheran annual 5k Walk/Run T-shirt.
Email papatter@gundersenhealth.org to register and arrange T-shirts pickup, or call 563-422-9704.
“All you have to do to compete is complete the 5K before the end date, post a photo of yourself wearing the Walk/Run T-Shirt to Facebook, and tag Gundersen Palmer,” Hoey said. “We hope to see a lot of smiling faces participating!”
Participants can also email the photo to papatter@ gundersenhealth.org.
“This should be fun,” said Hoey of the event. “First time we’ve gone virtual, but I think a lot of people are eager to get out, to get up, and to move!”