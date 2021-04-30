The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors congratulated Gundersen Palmer Home Medical Supply repair tech Garrieth “Butch” Franks on his April 30 semi-retirement on Thursday after a month shy of 16 years with the company.
The new repair tech at the Oelwein site, Tracy Gruetzmacher, has been in the business for three years, will be driving in from rural Fairbank and previously worked at the West Union location, confirmed Jamie Hoey, marketing manager with the Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics.
In an additional change, Tanya Rohwer is taking over Saturday, May 1 as home medical equipment manager at the Oelwein and West Union sites.
Franks spoke with the Ambassadors a bit about the great demand for oxygen concentrators during the pandemic. As Iowa’s COVID-19 cases peaked last fall, from mid-November to mid-December, Franks recalled putting in 26 oxygen concentrators in a span of three weeks.
He has been doing repair work almost 43 years after graduating from Calmar Vo-Tech School in 1978 for plumbing, heating and air conditioning. Gundersen Palmer provided him training specific to medical equipment.
He says he’ll miss the people.
But he will be around. Franks will continue to work as-needed for Gundersen Palmer and has landed a part-time job at the local lumber yard, he told the Ambassadors.