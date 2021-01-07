Due to a recent decrease in community spread of COVID-19, patients visiting Gundersen Health System hospitals and clinics can soon bring one person with them.
Since Monday, one person of 18 years or older, may accompany a patient to the local Gundersen locations, according to marketing manager Jamie Hoey. Restrictions still apply for COVID-positive hospitalized patients, as well as patients with COVID symptoms in Emergency Services and Urgent Care.
Pediatric patients at Gundersen clinic locations will continue to be allowed one person with them. A sibling is only allowed when both pediatric patients have appointments within two hours of each other.