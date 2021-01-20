A Guttenberg man has been identified as the person killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday, Jan. 16, on Great River Road east of Millville in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office reports Michael Scott Horn, 53, was traveling westbound on Great River Road at approximately 7 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Horn’s 2017 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway, entered the north ditch and collided head-on with a rocky bluff.
Horn, who was the lone occupant of the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi said the accident remains under investigation by his office.
Assisting at the scene were Guttenberg Police, Iowa State Patrol, Holy Cross Fire and EMS, and Autotek Service Center.