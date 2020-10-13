The American Rivers Conference on Tuesday announced that Loras College's Kassie Rosenbum, of Guttenburg, a graduate of Clayton Ridge, is the Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.
She won the Luther Triangular on Saturday by over two minutes and remains undefeated on the season for the Duhawks. She took 30 seconds off her time from two weeks prior, running the 6k in 21:21.1.
The junior is earning her third consecutive Runner of the Week accolade. A season ago Rosenbum finished second at the A-R-C championships and 5th at the 2019 NCAA Championships.