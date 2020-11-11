The 2020 Veterans Day program in the Williams Center may have been sparsely attended this year, but the pandemic did not detract from the message of Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley. In his Iowa National Guard dress uniform, Chaplain Hadley stood before the socially distanced audience and told them, “You don’t need to wear a uniform to serve.”
Hadley and his wife Bethany served 10 years as family volunteers with the Iowa National Guard, in addition to his service as a military chaplain. He told of helping children and family members cope with the absence of a parent or spouse serving in the military. Their absence was particularly difficult during times of celebrations, special benchmarks in their lives and sometimes sadness. The precious life events missed and family ties that are stretched beyond belief go along with a commitment to military service.
“Telling them ‘thank you for your service’ and a handshake does not seem like enough in those times,” Hadley said. “If you really want to thank a veteran, be the type of American that is worth fighting for.”
Hadley said in his experiences and in talking with others who have served in the military, it is the love of country and the men and women they served with that drives them on, not “going out and shooting the bad guys.”
Hadley’s message was seen and heard by more than just the small crowd and band and chorus students in attendance. The program was livestreamed onto the school’s Facebook page with all classrooms in the district tuned in for the 30-minute segment.
Hadley challenged everyone, no matter their age, to wake up every day and make a difference. Standing up for the homeless, the helpless, guarding against bigotry and abuses to humankind, were among his suggestions of ways to make a difference.
“Working hard and making a difference costs zero dollars. Anyone can do it,” he said. “You don’t need a uniform to serve.”
School Superintendent Josh Ehn gave a brief history lesson on Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day that began Nov. 11, 1918. He also read off the names of approximately a dozen school employees who are veterans of the military. Ehn remarked on the stark difference this year has made in presenting assemblies and programs.
“Thirteen hundred filled the gym for our Veterans Day program a year ago,” he said.
The high school band under Director Cory McBride presented the national anthem. The OHS Concert Choir performed “Blade of Grass and Pure White Snow” with Director Darci Fuelling.
The Oelwein American Legion Honor Guard presented the colors and high school senior Carter Cannon, also a member of the Iowa National Guard, along with Honor Guard members Duane Larson and Jake Blitsch, presented a flag-folding demonstration. Larson made each of the triangular folds as Blitsch read the meanings of each fold, while veterans in the audience stood at attention.
Ehn said that while the pandemic kept many from attending, it was still important to hold the program to honor the veterans in the community and express heartfelt gratitude to them for fighting for our freedoms.