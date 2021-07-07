A few veteran members of the Oelwein Husky Productions club pulled some major overtime to help the Celebrate Indee committee produce its festival last weekend.
In Husky Productions, advisor Cory McBride said he teaches students how to enhance a musical performance or event with equipment for audio — such as speakers and microphones — and lighting — such as lights and fog machines.
“We have been involved with school dances, concerts (such as at the Williams Center), and weddings,” McBride said. “The technology production that goes into these events is often what creates the full effect/enjoyable experience for any guests attending. Our goal is to learn how to use all of this technology to further enhance the musical experience for the audience.”
Participating Husky Productions students were pictured with the Journey tribute band Resurrection over the weekend on social media: Ayden James, Alison Steggall, Leo Dettbarn, Thomas Potts and Nick Johnson; along with Independence volunteers.
Club members have also helped put on the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy production at the Williams Arts Center in late May, and in June a dance production for The Studio in Waverly and a wedding, posts show.
“On behalf of the Celebrate Indee Committee, we want to extend a huge thank you to the students in Husky Productions,” said Celebrate Indee committee member Travis McBride.
Students volunteered from early morning Thursday until early morning Sunday. By the end of the weekend, each student technician had worked some 45 hours across three days.
“An incredible amount of time for anyone!” Travis McBride said. “(The) Oelwein School district and community should be extremely proud of how well this small team represented your community.
“Each student worked hands-on with professional equipment in a real-world
situation and collaborated with four regional bands and two national acts. They assisted each band on and off stage moving instruments and electronics from backstage to onstage, etc.”
Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley said, “Mr. (Cory) McBride was the maestro of the herculean effort to bring an awesome experience to our neighbors.”
Husky Productions member Alison Steggall joined the group after a friend told her “they had so much fun.”
“I thought it’d be a good little side job almost to get what it feels like to have a real job,” she said.
As a videographer at the festival, she said, “I got to record the bands playing during their concerts.”
She was also pictured helping run the soundboard.
“Our soundboard is basically used for making music louder or softer or even a microphone — it’s basically just used to (do) sound,” Steggall said. “Without a mixer you wouldn’t be very successful and there would be no way for the speakers to produce sounds.
“Some things I learned from the festival is that it’s OK to ask for help if you don’t know what something is or where it goes,” Steggall said.
“The other thing I learned is that it’s OK to come out of my comfort zone and talk with people instead of sticking to my group of people I came with. I ended up meeting a lot of new people like kids that went to Independence that I had some stuff in common with and other amazing adults like the people in the Journey and Garth Brooks tribute bands.”
The role of Husky Productions in the festival grew from the original vision when the committee came up short on volunteers.
“The organization was originally contracted solely to provide a portion of our stage production needs such as lighting and stage risers. As the event organizing evolved through the spring, the group was asked to provide sound production services for our kids zone,” Travis McBride said.
Often the committee donates to an Independence organization to transport tents, signs and supplies for the event, but this year no other groups were able to field a team of volunteers, he said.
“This left our small committee of six individuals scrambling to find help or be faced with setting up a two-day festival late into the night by ourselves. Husky Productions stepped up to the challenge on the spot. With roughly six students on site, Mr. (Cory) McBride and his student crew went from setting up stage lights to setting up tents, tables, and signs. We were thrilled with their efforts! As a result, our committee was happy to donate $500 to the Husky Productions program… on top of what Husky Productions was contracted for as a professional service.”
Travis McBride drew on his nearly two decades of experience with festivals to express how impressed he was with the students.
“Seeing the drive and determination to succeed in stressful moments and push through some warm weather, that was the most gratifying part of the event,” he said. “It’s very rare that students not in college get even a fraction of this experience. Clearly, these students knew that and ran with it.
“Our stage staff and crew from Murphy Sound of Iowa City and the event enjoyed watching eager high school students excitedly operate the lighting console, the follow spot, the confetti cannons, the onstage video camera. etc. Each student had confidence in their ability and their teammates to make this event a stellar success.”
“Oelwein should be very excited and proud to have a unique program like Husky Productions in its school’s activities department,” Travis McBride said.
“Oelwein is the only high school I’m aware of currently going to this great effort to expose students to technology arts.
“Secondly, the community should be proud to have students who know the value of hard work and dedication to a craft or skill; a true testament to the community and the school district instilling these values,” Travis McBride continued.
Steggall said the activity had taught her responsibility while having fun.
“Overall, I believe that Husky Productions has made me more responsible because we have to take care of a lot of expensive things,” she said. “I think Husky Productions is good for anyone who is willing to put in time and effort into the whole process and you get to have so much fun.”
McBride added one more compliment for his brother Cory, who advises the activity and teaches high school band at Oelwein.
“Lastly, while I’m easily biased in this remark, a big portion of these students being involved to begin with lies with their advisor/mentor/ and music teacher, my older brother, Mr. Cory McBride. His guidance and encouragement for students to take a chance on this type of activity is something I’m very proud of him for.”
NEW STUDENTS TRAINED
A fresh crop of five middle-school students completed an eight-hour Husky Productions training in June to help get them started with the activity this fall, advisor Cory McBride said.
“Once a student has completed the training, they’re considered a full member of our team,” he said.
“Most of their learning and skill building will be hands on and in the moment as we involve them with future, real-world, projects.
“We typically give students new to our team an overview of what our different technology systems do (such as lighting or audio systems). That way they get to see the end product, what it takes to operate the systems, and a better idea of what all goes into making the equipment work properly,” he continued.
“We also cover many basics of how to handle the various types of equipment, how to make it all work together/assemble it, and many do’s and don’ts when it comes to safety issues. Specifically, we teach students how to properly wrap cables — yes, there is a right way! — how to use tools to tighten bolts, and how to problem-solve when a step has been missed in a process that involves — up to — hundreds of steps.”
For updates, follow Husky Productions on Facebook.