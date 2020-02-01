One year ago, the temperature in Oelwein reached record lows as a dangerously cold arctic air mass settled across the area. The bitter cold (coldest since 1996) moved in with a snowstorm Jan. 28, and stayed below zero until Friday morning, Feb. 1. Compounding the subzero weather were gusty winds, up to nearly 40 mph, taking wind chills from -30 to -60 below zero.
Schools were closed and persons were warned to stay indoors and not go out unless absolutely necessary.
It was during the height of this arctic blast that TJ Ricchio was found unresponsive on his front porch after a passing motorist noticed him and summoned authorities. Help came immediately, but it would be days before his family would know if he could be saved.
Suffering from Stage 3 hypothermia and sepsis, the 32-year-old Oelwein native was kept in a medically induced coma in intensive care at University Hospitals in Iowa City for several days. His family soon learned the extreme cold had destroyed the tissue and living cells in TJ’s hands and toes. Within the next few weeks he had to undergo the physical and emotional pain of losing both hands above the wrists and all of his toes to the balls of his feet.
Next came the long recovery, months of healing, fighting infection and physical therapy. Through the long four months of hospitalization his friends and family stayed by his side, helping him through encouragement, hugs and lots of love. A number of benefits were organized and successful in raising funds to help pay for prosthetics.
There were some setbacks, the latest in December when a bone infection in his ankle threatened further amputation of one foot. However, doctors were able to surgically scrape out the infection and treat it with antibiotics.
“A lot of antibiotics and prayers have saved his foot,” said his mother Theresa Pirillo Buckman, who has been his main caregiver through the long recovery. “I have to give him infusions three times a day until the middle of February, but we were just at the doctors and they said the infection is gone.”
TJ is currently staying at his mother’s house, although he plans to go back to his own home soon, a plan that was put on hold while he battled the recent infection. He is fitted with two prosthetic hooks, but is hoping to get a myoelectric (bionic) hand in the future.
“The cost of a myoelectric hand starts at $20,000. We still have the benefit money waiting to purchase the hands from Unlimited Tomorrow,” Theresa said. “He is also walking by himself. When we went back to Iowa City, they were amazed. They said it would a year before he walked, but TJ worked hard and was walking within six months.”
Even through his toughest trials, and there have been many in the past year, TJ has taken on a “never give up” attitude. His brother Anthony calls him “the toughest Italian I know.” He has even figured out a way to get back to the music he loves. His mother heard him playing his guitar the other day, another sign that he is going to figure out a way to get back to normal living, regardless of what has been dished out to him.
“He put a small cup on his stump, put the guitar on his lap and played,” his mother said smiling in admiration of her son’s determination.
When asked what TJ’s next step is going forward, Theresa said he wants to go back to work.
“He’s hoping to go back to work. East Penn has kept him on the payroll and has told us they will do whatever he needs to get back there. The company has been so great and encouraging to TJ. That kind of positivity and faith in him has been great encouragement as he works toward that goal,” she said.
After coming so close to being a grim statistic a year ago, TJ Ricchio is thankful for his second chance at life and is ready to run with it.