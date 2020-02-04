DECORAH — Oelwein's Lauren Hamilton and Kennedy Lape took second in their respective weight classes on Monday night in Decorah at the Northeast Iowa Conference Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Oelwien sophomore Bella Reinhart placed sixth at 120.
At 113, Hamilton, a sophomore began with a pin of Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson in 49 seconds. In the match for first place, Crestwood's Alysa Kennedy pinned Hamilton at 2:22.
At 152, Lape, a junior, opened her run with a 6-4 decision over Saydey Scholbrock of Crestwood. Decorah's Meg Sessions took first by pinning Lape at 2:57 and Scholbrock in 50 seconds.
Charles City took first as a team with 82 points, followed by Crestwood at 57, Decorah at 42, New Hampton at 29 and Oelwein at 53. Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock did not send any wrestlers to compete.
BOX SCORE
113 — 1. Alysa Kennedy, of Crestwood, Cresco; 2. Lauren Hamilton, of Oelwein; 3. Elizabeth Oleson, of Charles City; 4. Sierra Hansmeier, of Crestwood, Cresco; and 5. Ashley Bjork of Decorah. 1st place match — Kennedy pinned Hamilton at 2:22; 3rd place match — Oleson pinned Sierra Hansmeier at 1:36; 5th place match — Bjork received a bye.
120 — 1. Kiki Connell of Charles City; 2. Lexi Hoppe of Crestwood, Cresco; 3. Emma Perez of Charles City; 4. Jacy Kriener of Crestwood, Cresco; 5. Dahlyn Headington of Decorah; 6. Bella Reinhart, of Oelwein. 1st place match — Connell won 8-2 decision over Hoppe; 3rd place match — Perez won 13-4 major decision over Kriener; 5th place match — Headington pinned Reinhart at 4:34.
132 — 1. Lily Luft, of Charles City; 2. Isabel Ihde, of Decorah; 3. Sophie Adams, of NH/TV; and 4. Krista Riley, of Crestwood, Cresco. Round 1 — Luft won 9-1 major decision over Adams; Ihde pinned Riley at 2:56. Round 2 — Luft pinned Riley at 3:58; Ihde won 4-2 decision over Adams; Round 3 — Luft pinned Ihde at 2:27; Adams won by forfeit over Riley.
138 — 1. Mairi Sessions of Decorah; 2. Bailey Cox of NH/TV. Round 1 — Sessions won 4-2 decision over Cox. Round 2 — Sessions won by 4-0 decision over Cox.
145 — 1. Claire Quirk of NH/TV; 2. Allie Cross of Charles City; 3. Amanda Lievano of Crestwood, Cresco; 4. Rebekah Pedlar of Decorah. Round 1 — Quirk pinned Pedlar at 2:24; Cross pinned Lievano at 5:10. Round 2 — Quirk pinned Lievano at 1:06; Cross pinned Pedlar in 37 seconds. Round 3 — Quirk pinned Cross at 1:45; Lievano pinned Pedlar at 1:20.
152 — 1. Meg Sessions of Decorah; 2. Kennedy Lape of Oelwein; 3. Saydey Scholbrock of Crestwood, Cresco. Round 1 — Lape won 6-4 over Scholbrock; Round 2 — Sessions pinned Lape at 2:57; Round 3 — Sessions pinned Scholbrock in 50 seconds.
170 — 1. Lauren Connell of Charles City; 2. Payton Schutte of Decorah; 3. AnnaMae Leverson of Crestwood, Cresco Round 1— Connell pinned Schutte at 3 minutes; Round 2 — Connell pinned Leverson at 4:19; Round 3 — Schutte won an 8-0 major decision over Leverson.