The musical “Hamilton” took America by storm, and it’s taught a lot about founding father Alexander Hamilton’s personality, his private life, and the political fervor. Visitors to the Oelwein Public Library will soon be able to learn even more.
The library will host “Alexander Hamilton: Immigrant, Patriot, Visionary” from July 18 to Aug. 15. The exhibition explores Hamilton’s early life, his contribution to the Revolutionary War and the development of the Constitution and the new nation, his public and private life, and the Hamilton-Aaron Burr Duel.
To supplement the exhibit, two programs sponsored by the Oelwein Public Library Foundation will be offered:
• “It’s Not Tyranny We Desire” by Kathy Wilson will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 25. Wilson will share what life was like in 18th century America and what forces shaped Hamilton’s world.
• “Politics and the Real Hamilton” by Dr. Meghan Mettler will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1. Mettler will discuss how accurately the Hamilton musical depicts the real Hamilton and shed some light on his views on the Constitution, federal versus local power, and his touted financial plans.
In addition, Revolutionary War Era artifacts including medical tools, a tri-corn hat, and a dueling pistol with bullets will be on display. These items are on loan from the Life in the Arena Foundation.
The exhibition was developed by the
Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
and made possible by
the Rockefeller Foundation.