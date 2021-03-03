STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University women's basketball player Vanessa Hamlett, of Aurora, is among the 10 student-athletes from the Western Iowa school on the recently announced 2021 American Rivers Conference Winter Sport All-Academic Team.
Student-athletes must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Hamlett is majoring in mathematics and computer science.