STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University women's basketball player Vanessa Hamlett, of Aurora, is among the 10  student-athletes from the Western Iowa school on the recently announced 2021 American Rivers Conference Winter Sport All-Academic Team.

Student-athletes must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

Hamlett is majoring in mathematics and computer science.

