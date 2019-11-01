John Paul Derryberry, a motivational speaker and the associate director of 43 North Iowa, will be speaking at the Happy Healthy Awesome Expo at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Oelwein Middle School.
The event will focus on safety and mental health issues and was discussed at last month’s School Board meeting.
“I’m not here to tell people what to do. I don’t believe in four, five or six-step methods to becoming a better person,” Derryberry states in a video on his website. “I want people to share their stories and connect. Through that connection I think we can get people to start changing their lives, becoming a better person, understanding what happened to them. That’s the goal is to tell my story to get other people to start understanding their story.”
In addition to 16 years working with the mental health population and 13 years of public speaking, Derryberry earned a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Northern Iowa in 2017 and previously studied philosophy and religion.
“I always want to care for the people who are in my life, and I always want to be curious about what happened to them,” he says. “There’s a lot of power in that. If you ask questions, you can help people get to their own answers. That’s where healing is.”
For more information on the speaker, visit hpderryberry.com/experience.