Happy trails for Oelwein

Fidelity Bank of Oelwein is helping the Oelwein municipal and urban trails with a generous donation. Before the start of Monday night’s City Council proceedings, Kent Nelson, Oelwein Branch Market President, presented Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson with $10,000. The gift will be made in two annual installments of $5,000 each.
Johnson said his department worked on the master plan for the city’s parks last year and they are now getting ready to begin implementing a trail expansion that will extend from near the aquatic center to the northwest part of town. He said the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation awarded his department a $1.175 million grant last year, and part of the requirement is the Parks Department must do some fundraising on its own, specifically $60,000 each year for the next five years.
Johnson said he and a core fundraising committee of Sue Crandall, Carrie Gearhart, Sandie Graf and Marcia Woodraska have made presentations to local businesses to start the fundraising efforts. Fidelity Bank had originally given $1,000, and has now made a second substantial contribution. The committee is getting some grant applications together, as well.
Johnson said he has also updated the Park and Recreation Department page on the city’s website to include donation buttons for businesses and individuals. A donation thermometer there will show how fundraising is going for the year.
Johnson said he can start seeing the loop of trails going around the entire city.
“It is something I really wanted to do from the first day I started working for the city. Now I’m starting to see the dream take shape. It will be great for the city,” he said.
The trail section they are hoping to get done this year starts at the bridge between the pool and tennis courts. There is a set of steps on the east side of the bridge Johnson would like to take out and replace with a gradual incline, so it is handicap accessible. From the bridge the trail will extend west along Sixth Street NE and NW, loop around Great Western Avenue, through the wooded area west of Fourth Avenue NW, and to the viaduct. Johnson said he is currently working on easements from property owners along the proposed route.
Along Sixth Street, the trail will be marked with a painted stripe on the road and signage designating it a municipal urban trail. Where there is no hard surface street, the trail will be raised concrete, set back from the street.
Johnson said the city’s trail system is pet friendly and animals must be kept on a six-foot leash. All parks and trails are also nicotine-free.
Along with financial support, Johnson welcomes volunteers to join the Friends of the Trails effort, since it will take many hands to get the work done. Persons can sign up to help on the Park and Recreation Department site on the city of Oelwein website.