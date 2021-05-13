Hard work paid off for Oelwein High School seniors from the Class of 2021 who were honored at Awards Night Wednesday, May 12, in the Williams Performing Arts Center. Awards included those from Dollars for Scholars (DFS), fine arts and athletics. They are listed by the student. Students who received awards are as follows: Jacob King earned the Academic Excellence Award, U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Distinguished Athlete Award, Hazleton Commercial Club Scholarship, McCarthy Scholarship, Arthur Roepke Scholarship Award from Zion Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation (DFS), Oelwein Rotary Club Scholarship (DFS), Most Valuable Male Athlete and Bernie Saggau Award. Hard work pays off at Oelwein Senior Awards night
Hard work paid off for Oelwein High School seniors from the Class of 2021 who were honored at Awards Night Wednesday, May 12, in the Williams Performing Arts Center. Awards included those from Dollars for Scholars (DFS), fine arts and athletics. They are listed by the student.
Students who received awards are as follows:
Jacob King earned the Academic Excellence Award, U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Distinguished Athlete Award, Hazleton Commercial Club Scholarship, McCarthy Scholarship, Arthur Roepke Scholarship Award from Zion Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation (DFS), Oelwein Rotary Club Scholarship (DFS), Most Valuable Male Athlete and Bernie Saggau Award.
Isabella Lopez merited the Academic Excellence Award, Governor’s Scholar Program, Seniors Honors Program, Des Moines Register Academic All-State, MacDowell Easton Award, USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, Tuesday Tourist, Fayette County Farm Bureau, Community Bank of Oelwein (DFS), Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation (DFS), Robert Link/ Jacqueline Scott Memorial Scholarship (DFS) and Performing Arts Award – Outstanding Female.
Ryan Mortenson took home the Academic Excellence Award, Iowa Army National Guard (award), American Legion/Jim Morrison Memorial award (DFS), Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship (DFS) and Gerald & Maxine Hershey Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
Madison Boone-Wallis was named to the Seniors Honors Program, and for the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation award (DFS), Carolyn (Beem) Stammeyer Memorial Scholarship (DFS) and Levin Family Scholarship (DFS).
Samantha Duffy was named to the Seniors Honors Program, and for the Iowa Bar Association American Citizenship Award, Hazleton Commercial Club Scholarship, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation award (DFS) and Oelwein Dental Associates award (DFS).
Naomi Gaede earned the National “I Dare You” Leadership Award, USMC Distinguished Athlete Award, Oelwein FFA Alumni (award), Heinle Agricultural Memorial (DFS), Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation (DFS) and Bob Clark Track Scholarship.
Jonathan Buehler merited the National “I Dare You” Leadership Award, Iowa Bar Association American Citizenship Award, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation (DFS) and Gerald Luckeroth Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
Alexis Boies was selected for the National “I Dare You” Leadership Award.
Gabriella Kirkbride took home the Oelwein Community Education Association Scholarship, Rhonda Gearhart Memorial Scholarship, Eastern Star Chapter 45 Scholarship, Oelwein Archery Boosters (award), Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation (DFS) and Sue Dohrmann Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
Brooke Ellis merited the Saur and Saur Academic Scholarship (DFS), USMC Scholastic Excellence Award, Michael Berger Trust Scholarship (DFS) and Mary Kay Miller Music Scholarship (DFS).
Albert Hampton was chosen for the Hazleton Commercial Club Scholarship.
Owen Rechkemmer earned the McCarthy Scholarship, Michael Berger Trust Scholarship (DFS) and Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
Shane Moellers was selected for the Oelwein FFA Alumni award and Lou and Virginia Pirillo Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
Abigail Hovatter took home the Oelwein Archery Boosters (award), Gene Heitz Memorial Scholarship (DFS) and M & M Kingdon Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
Ashton Beatty was named for the Oelwein Archery Boosters (award).
Aryn Glew earned the Seth Garceau Scholarship, American Legion award (DFS), Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship (DFS), Oelwein Lion’s Club Scholarship (DFS), Eddie Murphy Memorial Scholarship (DFS) and Donald and Lola Jean Woods Memorial Scholarship.
Nicole Lenz merited the Arthur Roepke Scholarship Award from Zion Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation (DFS) award and Oelwein Odd Rods Scholarship (DFS).
Abigail Dahl was selected for the American Legion award (DFS), Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation award (DFS) and Iowa Choral Directors Association award.
Karlie Wegner was named for the American Legion Honor Guard (DFS).
Carsen Jeanes received the Michael Berger Trust Scholarship (DFS), Todd Wakeford Memorial Scholarship (DFS), Performing Arts Award – Outstanding Male and Gary Woods Memorial Scholarship.
Gage Voshell earned the Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship (DFS) and Jim Ridihalgh Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
Ethan Studebaker was named for the Community Bank of Oelwein Employees (DFS), Lee Drewelow IFA Award (DFS) and Bob Strang Award.
Spencer Logan was awarded the Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship (DFS), Dan Crandall Memorial Scholarship (DFS) and Berger Family Scholarship (DFS).
Taggert Tafolla merited the Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship (DFS), Berger Family Scholarship (DFS) and Gary Woods Memorial Scholarship.
Cooper Smock earned the Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship (DFS) and Berger Family Scholarship (DFS).
Kennedy Lape took home the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation (DFS), Oelwein Rotary Club Scholarship (DFS) and Most Valuable Female Athlete awards.
Isaac Opperman was named for the Oelwein Odd Rods Scholarship (DFS) and Birdnow Motor Trade award (DFS).
Cameron Seeders was named for the Heritage Mutual Insurance/Lyle Miller award (DFS).
Karlee Wegner received the Lt. Patricia Mendez Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
Patrick Twaites was named for the Lt. Patricia Mendez Memorial Scholarship (DFS).
