FAIRBANK — Dike-New Hartford’s varsity is generally well acquainted with Wapsie Valley’s starting line-up. Warriors sophomore Mike Harter, however, is a new commodity.
Harter, was the youngest player starting on the floor in Tuesday’s game at Wapsie Valley. He was also the game’s leading scorer with 20 points in the 73-68 Warriors victory.
The Wolverines entered the game ranked No. 6 in Class 2A with a 2-0 record, having defeated Charles City 80-61 and Sumner-Fredericksburg 77-55. Their top scorer for the night was senior AJ Wegner with 17.
The Warriors are ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, and improved to 2-0. Their first win was last week against Jesup, 72-58.
The game was tight throughout, and the Wolverines held a 51-49 edge at the end of the third quarter. The Warriors, however, won the fourth quarter 24-17.
Senior guard Blayde Bellis was the game’s second-leading scorers with 18. Junior forward Gunner Meyer scored 10 for Wapsie Valley.
Last season, Dike-New Harford was 18-5 overall and eliminated at the State Tournament by North Linn in a Class 2A semifinal. The Wolverines finished third in the North Iowa Cedar League-East. The Warriors, who went on to win the Class 1A state championship, finished fourth in the conference. Their final record was 21-7.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DNH 18 13 20 17 — 68
WV 19 8 22 24 — 73
POINTS — Dike-New Harford (68): AJ Wegner 17, Dale Fuller 14, Nathan Moore 13, Brewer Eiklenborg 12, Landen Sullivan 6, Zak Wauters 6. Wapsie Valley (73): Mason Harter 20, Blayde Bellis 18, Gunner Meyer 10, Andrew Westpfahl 8, Kobe Risse 6, Parker Landsgard 5, Casey O’Donnell 3, Tyler Ott 3.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel to Waterloo on Friday for a 7:45 p.m. game against Columbus Catholic (0-3)