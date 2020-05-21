WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host a series of online technology camps for kids this summer.
Powered by Black Rocket, a national leader in technology education, the camps are led by live teachers and explore a variety of fun, creative, and educational STEM activities like coding, game design, esports, virtual reality, and more.
Camps and dates are as follows:
3D Game design with Unity – June 29-July 3; July 13-17
Battle Royale: Make your first FORTNITE style video game – Aug. 3-7
Code Breakers – July 6-10
Javascript Developer Jam – June 20-July 3
Make your first video game – June 22-26
Minecraft designers – July 20-24
Minecraft Modders – July 27-31
Minecraft Redstone Engineers – Aug. 10-14
Pokemon Masters: Designers, 3D makers unite – July 13-17
Python Programmers – June 22-26
Roblox Coders and Entrepreneurs – June 15-19; July 27-31
Roblox Makers – July 6-10
Rocket Kart Racers: Design a Mario Kart game – July 20-24; Aug. 10-14
Video Game Animation – June 15-19; Aug. 3-7
Camps are open to ages 8-14. Families with financial need may apply for scholarships to cover camp registrations. Call 319-296-4283 for information about scholarships. Additional camp information, including technology specifications and registration details, are available at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/summer-camps.