HAWKEYE — The 42nd Hawkeye Fun Days will be on Father's Day weekend, but before Father's Day. “Sunny Days in Hawkeye,” will be June 18 and 19.
Father’s Day falls June 20.
The festival is sponsored by the Hawkeye Businessmen’s Association.
Round 1 of the softball tournament begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Hauth Park, located north of town on W14/Rose Road and 220th St. To enter the softball tournament, contact Dalton Hackman at 563-379-5813.
Stick around Hauth Park at 7:30 p.m. for the crowning of Miss Hawkeye and recognition of parade grand marshals Glen and Sally Boie. Music by Aaron Smith of Sumner will follow.
Fireworks will be launched starting at 10 p.m.
From 8 p.m. to midnight, head to Jimmy D’s Bar and Grill, 13 E Main St., Hawkeye, for live country music by Palomino.
Activities will continue Saturday, June 19, starting with a tractor ride, honoring Wally McIntyre.
Participants can sign up the morning of the tractor ride at Hawkeye Community Hall, 102 E. Main St., starting at 7 a.m. Registration includes breakfast and a button and is $15.
To help organizers plan ahead, advance registration forms are at Citizens Savings Bank and City Hall and are due Wednesday, June 16 to City Hall, PO Box 115, Hawkeye, 52147. Call the city for info, 563-427-4830. (Note that City Hall is closed Fridays.) Or contact Bruce Mitchell, 563-380-2133.
Tractor ride participants will go 35 miles. Departures will begin at 7:30 a.m., stopping first at Alpha Tap, then Riverside Bar and Grill in Waucoma, Kuennen’s Tap and Liquor Store, St. Lucas, then back to Hawkeye.
On Saturday, the softball tournament will continue starting at 8 a.m. at Hauth Park.
The parade, also themed “Sunny Days in Hawkeye,” starts at 11 a.m.
The old hardware store building will house a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Activities and music by Darren Pape in Hauth Park will begin at noon. Children’s activities include barrel train, pedal tractors, waterball from the Fire Department, duck pond, ring toss, a big “Connect Four” game and bouncy house.
Mike McBee will play live music at Jimmy D’s from 2-6 p.m.
A dance at the Community Hall, again 102 E. Main St., from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. will feature music by “Bad Dog 2020.”
DINING
There will be food vendors in the park including the Hawkeye Boy Scouts stand, Windsor Spark Plugs 4-H serving ice cream and Hawkeye Fire Department serving bratwursts. Restaurant dining uptown includes Diane’s Cafe and Jimmy D’s. On Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church will join the food vendors uptown, serving at the Community Hall.