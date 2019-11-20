WEST UNION — A Hawkeye man already headed to trial over an alleged assault in August, has now been charged in an October incident that might leave another man blind in one eye.
Colter James Kirby, 32, of Hawkeye, is charged with the Class C felony of willful injury. According to the criminal complaint filed Nov. 1 by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Kirby assaulted a man on Oct. 8 at a residence in Eldorado. He allegedly struck the man in the left eye with his fist and tackled him to the ground.
“The victim reportedly sustained a broken left eye socket, broken nose and is currently blind in his left eye from the assault,” the complaint says. “It is questionable whether or not the victim will regain sight in his left eye.”
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office transported Kirby to the Fayette County jail on Nov. 17 and served an arrest warrant in the case, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m., Nov. 27 in Fayette County District Court at the courthouse in West Union.
Colter is scheduled to go on trial there at 9 a.m. Jan. 15, on the serious misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and possession of methamphetamine-first offense. In this case, Kirby is accused of pulling a man out of a pickup on Aug. 26 and punching him with a closed fist causing redness to the man’s face and a cut above his left eye.
On Wednesday, District Court Judge Joel Dalrymple set Kirby’s bond as a $2,500 unsecured personal appearance bond.
In July, Kirby had pleaded guilty to assault and assault causing bodily injury. He received a deferred judgment and was placed on 12 months of self-probation. He also received fines of $315 and $65 plus surcharges.
According to the criminal complaint by the Sheriff’s Office, Kirby assaulted a man on Feb. 16 who he saw in his home having sexual intercourse with his wife. He also assaulted his wife.