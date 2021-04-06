SUMNER — An Oelwein High School senior from Hawkeye died at the scene of a rollover south of Sumner early Saturday, April 3. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 5:33 a.m., it reported Tuesday.
Carter Cannon, 18, of Hawkeye, was northbound in the 1600 block of Y Avenue when the Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving entered the west ditch, struck a culvert, landed on its top on 160th Street and caught fire.
Cannon, the only occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene, BCSO reported.
In addition to attending OHS, Cannon was a member of the Army Reserve, another part-time branch, said a spokesperson for the Oelwein Iowa National Guard Armory on Tuesday. Cannon was pictured participating in the flag-folding ceremony last Veterans Day at the Williams Center for the Arts.
Oelwein American Legion member Jake Blitsch, who is also on the Honor Guard and was with Cannon on Veterans Day last November remembered him in an email to the Daily Register on Tuesday.
“He was so excited to be part of our group. Some of his family was in the audience and very proud of him. A young high school boy who couldn’t wait to get into the regular Army when he graduated. He was so passionate about our country. So anxious to serve in uniform. So ready to be a real patriot! Godspeed Carter Cannon.”
BCSO was assisted by the Sumner Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Bremer County Medical Examiner, Bremer County Emergency Management, Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Del’s Auto Repair, Bremer County Highway Department and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.