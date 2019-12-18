INDEPENDENCE — A multiple-time convicted felon accused of lying on his voter registration application and voting in the November 2018 election has been sentenced to prison
William Gibson, 69, of Hazleton, was sentenced Tuesday in Buchanan County District Court to up to 30 years in prison. He'd pleaded guilty on Nov. 5 to two counts of election misconduct and a drug possession charge and was given up to 15 years. Each felony count filed against Gibson was enhanced because he is a habitual offender.
He received an additional 15 years with a mandatory minimum of 3 years for violating his probation related to a 2017 felony drug conviction.
Each prison term has a mandatory minimum of 3 years.
In 2018, Gibson signed the affidavit section of the voter registration form attesting that he was not a convicted felon, "even after the precinct employee advised he was a convicted felon," says the criminal complaint.
Poll workers only permitted him to cast a provisional ballot.
Gibson was on probation for a felony drug offense at the time and has had at least seven felony convictions.
Iowa bars felons from voting unless the governor or president individually restores the right. Legislative efforts to change those laws have been stymied.
The drug possession charge arose in September when an officer arrested Gibson following his failure to appear in the election misconduct case.
Gibson was represented by Public Defender Patrick McMullen. Gibson noted on his application for appointment of counsel that he was unemployed and living on Social Security disability benefits.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.