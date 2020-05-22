MOUNT VERNON – Tashina Steggall has been named head coach of Cornell’s men’s and women’s cross country and track & field programs, after serving in an interim head role during the 2019-20 academic year.
Steggall has been on Cornell’s coaching staff since August 2017.
“After watching Tashina Steggall manage the cross country and track & field programs during the past year, I am convinced that she can handle the full-time responsibilities of being a head coach at the Division III level,” Cornell Director of Athletics Keith Hackett said. “Tashina knows what it takes to compete at the highest level and succeed as a student-athlete. She has an excellent rapport with her team members and is quickly learning and developing her skills as a collegiate recruiter at a highly-competitive academic institution. I see great things ahead for her in our profession.”
Steggall guided the Rams to five all-conference performances at the Midwest Conference Cross Country Championships last fall, which included MWC Women’s Newcomer of the Year Carolina Riss. Cornell’s women’s placed third in the team race, the men fifth.
Cornell’s men earned all-MWC honors in four events at the Indoor Track & Field Championships in February.
Steggall was a 14-time NCAA track & field all-American during a distinguished career at Wartburg College (2011-14). She was crowned 2014 NCAA indoor champion in the 60-meter hurdles and twice was national runner-up in the 400 hurdles (2013-14). Steggall was tabbed the 2014 Central Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year her senior season.
A Hazleton native, Steggall finished her collegiate career with six Iowa Conference individual titles. She was voted Most Outstanding Track Performer at the 2013 IIAC Outdoor Championships. Steggall ran on the 2012 Drake Relays championship distance medley relay and qualified for Drake in the 400 hurdles as a Wartburg senior.
Steggall helped lead Wartburg to four NCAA team championships (indoors – 2012, outdoors 2012-14) and eight IIAC team crowns.
Steggall graduated from Wartburg in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in psychology. She received her master’s in coaching and athletic administration in 2017 from Concordia (Calif.) Irvine, where she served two seasons as a graduate assistant for track & field.