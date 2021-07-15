HAZLETON — The dream of the Hazleton Skatepark was set in motion nearly eight years ago when Michael Lewis and Jordan Gallmeyer circulated a petition to begin one, taking it to the Hazleton City Council in November 2013.
“We’ve reached our $82,000 goal,” said Jean Gallmeyer, Jordan’s mother and a member of the Hazleton Skatepark Committee, at Tuesday’s groundbreaking. She described the committee as a grassroots effort for this cause only, with some oversight by the city.
Lewis, a Hazleton native living in Postville who said he plans to move back soon, discussed the project’s origin. They were inspired by a park in a Colorado town where his family had lived.
“This town we lived in had this huge skatepark,” Lewis said. “Really got into skating. So we started the petition, went to City Council, got it approved, talked to the mayor, got the land, and started fundraising from there.”
Lewis acknowledged his partner in community betterment.
“Jordan Gallmeyer isn’t here today but was a huge part in this,” Lewis said.
Two of Lewis’s nieces who attended the groundbreaking are both age 12 — Isabella Torres and Ryleigh Morrison, and both said they are learning to skateboard. They would have been about 4 when Lewis and Gallmeyer started the petition.
Committee members and others who have helped gathered for a groundbreaking photo on Tuesday, at the site south of Bowers North Discount Store on South Main Street/Highway 150.
Work will be completed sometime this construction season, with Miller’s Construction Inc. of Hazleton helping with flatwork — earthmoving and concrete, and Jean Gallmeyer acting as the “general contractor” to manage costs.
She described how the double garage on the site had been converted to an open-air shelter.
“We’ve spent some, to pour the cement to convert this, to add electricity, to take down two trees, had to have two very expensive land surveys for it,” Gallmeyer said. “So that money has been spent, but we have enough money still to do our build.
“It’s earmarked as a park, it just doesn’t have a name,” she said.
Skatepark plans are being built around the shelter. In addition, concrete work will include a half-pipe, a quarter pipe, some steps and rails.
“If you imagine taking a tube, cutting that in half, that’s a half-pipe, cutting it in half again, that’s a quarter-pipe,” Gallmeyer said, of the skate ramp terminology. She demonstrated on some rolled-up paper, bisecting the circular end.
It took buy-in from the community to get here. The Legion Hall was offered at no charge so they could keep more proceeds from the craft shows. Then there were county, regional and national grants.
Skatepark Committee Fundraising Events began in January 2014 with the planning of their first craft show. Proceeds were deposited that March. Soon the craft show became a twice-yearly event — except during the pandemic — along with several fundraisers at Haze Days, including a food booth, cake walk and dunk tank.
“It got so we did two craft shows every year, a spring and a fall craft show,” Gallmeyer said. “The city was really supportive. We rented their Legion Hall for free to put on the craft show.”
They received a grant from Hazleton Housing Inc., then a gift from the Tony Hawk Foundation, a sign of many grants to come.
“That was really inspiring, got us going,” Gallmeyer said.
“What’s cool about the Tony Hawk Foundation is they look for communities like Hazleton, smaller communities, communities that are underserved, to host skateparks and give people things to do,” said committee member Brooke Olson. “Funding nationally like that puts our small town on the map.”
The park connects to the bike trail at Fontana Park.
Additional donors include the city of Hazleton, The Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, Buchanan County Community Foundation (in 2015 and 2021), Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Buchanan County Health Trust and Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation.