HAZLETON — A citywide cleanup will be held in Hazleton on Saturday, June 19. Hazleton Mayor Liz Miller says this is a great opportunity for residents to get rid of all kinds of household items they no longer need, are broken, or just piling up. The cleanup will start early on Saturday morning, so residents are advised to put their items out at the curb the night before.
Waste Management will pick up items left at the curb of current customers. There is a four-yard limit per household, which is comparative to the size of the box on a pickup truck.
Acceptable items include dressers, mattresses, box springs, clothing, dishes and glassware, toys, house doors, chairs, couches, fans/toasters/blenders, household trash, tables, humidifiers.
Items not being accepted at all include tires, batteries, paint, oils, fuels, car/truck parts, hazardous waste, anti-freeze, chemicals, electronics, construction debris, appliances-microwaves.
Appliances will be accepted but must be brought to the Hazleton City Hall parking lot. These appliances include refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and microwaves.
Persons with questions on an acceptable or non-acceptable item may call City Hall at 636-2559.
In addition to the citywide cleanup day on June 19, a Goodwill donation drive will be held June 14-21, in a Goodwill Industries trailer parked in the City Hall parking lot. Residents who have useable items they are ready to part with may want to donate them to the Goodwill through this convenient donation drive. By donating to Goodwill, people are helping them to provide jobs and training for others.
Goodwill accepts books, furniture, computers, clothing in any condition, shoes, baby clothes, vases and pots, toys, plates, home décor, DVDs and records.
Goodwill cannot accept large appliances, TVs, hide-a-beds, beds and mattresses, carpets, construction materials, chemical products, tires and live plants.