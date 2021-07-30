There’s an old saying that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” Here in northeast Iowa, the saying is more like, “where there’s fire, we’re getting the smoke.”
For the past few weeks, we have experienced more hazy or foggy days than sunny ones. Most of the occurrences are due to the wildfires out West and in Canada, while some of the fog was because the difference of very hot, humid air temperature was less than 4.5°F from the dewpoint.
This week was particularly hazy or smoky. The effect made for some vivid red sunrises and sunsets, but many people in the area experienced watery eyes, scratchy, burning throats, coughing and sneezing. An air quality alert was issued at midweek, warning residents of declining air quality index (AQI) associated with the drift of smoke from wildfires.
The higher the AQI, the greater the impact on a person’s ability to tolerate breathing under the outdoor conditions. The CDC notes that healthy individuals are usually not at a major risk from short-term exposures to poor air quality, however, common sense should be applied. If it looks smoky or hazy outside, it’s probably not a good idea to mow the lawn, or send your kids outside to play.
Persons with heart or lung disease, elderly, or with other compromised health issues are advised to stay indoors in air-conditioning and consult their doctor if they experience problems breathing.
The AQI can be found on iPhone weather apps and is usually displayed in a color graph with green (0-50 index values) as good; yellow (51-100 ind. val.) as moderate; orange (101-150 ind. val.) as unhealthy for sensitive groups; and red (151-200 ind. val.) unhealthy for everyone.
The index values registered in the high end of the orange level on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but have since gone down to yellow on Friday, with the weekend forecast to return to good quality for everyone.