Oelwein Head Start and Child Development registration is Wednesday, March 17, from 8-10 a.m. or 3-6 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 West Charles, Oelwein.
Head Start includes a full day of preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, an inclusive environment, nutritious meals and snacks. Extended day services are available for those who qualify; transportation where available. Income guidelines apply, bring proof of income and child's proof of birth date to registration.
For more information or to apply, call Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. Family Services at 319-283-2510 or visit www.neicac.org.