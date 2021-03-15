Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Head Start and Child Development registration will be Wednesday, March 17 from 8-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza.

Income guidelines apply. Please bring proof of income and proof of child’s birth date. For more information or to apply, call Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. Family Services at 319-283-2510 or visit www.neicac.org.

Free, full-day preschool is offered for 3- and 4-year-olds with nutritious meals and snacks, and potentially extended day service and transportation where available, according to a flyer from NEICAC.

 
 
 
 
 

