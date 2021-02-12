Fayette County Public Health held a popup vaccine clinic Friday at Upper Iowa University for K-12 school district employees, despite a wind chill making it feel like 25 to 30 below zero outside.
Fayette County Public Health information officer Jamie Hoey said the vaccine clinic Friday at UIU for people eligible in the state’s phase 1B tier 1 list was held as planned. Oelwein and Starmont had both mentioned staff would attend.
“Each district is designing their own vaccine days that work with their staff, whether they have subs covering, going half-days, et cetera,” Hoey said earlier in the week. “The clinics scheduled in the future will be 12-4 due to temperatures outside. The one we conducted two weeks ago was extremely cold for our staff working it, so we are pushing the end time up during this time of the year with weather.”
DEMAND OUTPACES SUPPLY
Fayette County Public Health found out at the end of last week that it would be allotted 300 vaccine doses per week through February, “which is much less than needed,” said Hoey.
“In Fayette County we do not have enough vaccine to meet the demand we currently have,” Fayette County Public Health Coordinator Jes Wegner said in a live video on social media earlier this week urging patience from others now eligible for the vaccine, such as seniors 65 and up.
Phase 1B Tier 1 includes first responders not included in phase 1A — such as firefighters, law enforcement and child welfare social workers, and PK-12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers. Persons 65 and up are eligible from the first tier forward.
The 300 doses weekly allocation then has to be split among all eight entities providing vaccine in Fayette County.
Along with persons age 65 and up, the first tier is estimated to be 4,100 persons in Fayette County, local public health officials have estimated. There are an estimated 8,000 persons in all of phase 1B.
“Local Public Health is working weekly with our providers and our pharmacies to provide vaccine for that 65 and above, and they will contact their patients directly when vaccine is available,” Wegner said.
“You do not have to be at the county of residence to receive a vaccine,” Wegner said.
VIRUS, VACCINE DATA
Iowa Department of Public Health vaccine administration data accessed Friday shows 597 residents of Fayette County have completed their two-shot vaccine series, and 290 of those have been by providers in-county, 115 received them in Black Hawk County, 60 in Buchanan County, while scattered others have received vaccine elsewhere, mainly in other nearby counties, likely due to working or staying in care centers elsewhere (phase 1A-eligible groups). Meanwhile, in-county providers have administered 402 complete vaccine series to patients in various counties, by the same token.
The two-week rate of people testing positive compared to negative in Fayette County is 6%, according to IDPH. The highest two-week positivity rate in an adjacent county is Allamakee County with 9%, Winneshiek and Buchanan are each testing at 8%, those at 7% are Black Hawk, Bremer and Chickasaw. Clayton is at 4%.
FUTURE CLINICS
“Local Public Health will have community clinics in the future for those who do not have a pharmacy and are 65 and older,” Wegner said. “Please continue to watch Facebook and local newspapers for that info.”
These pharmacies and health care providers receive COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. Anyone who is not a patient may reach out to one of these, or await the mentioned clinics from Local Public Health.
• Buchanan County Health Center Family Medicine (319-283-2651) and BCHC Pharmacy in Oelwein (319-283-1664)
• MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center (319-283-6000)
• Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh Pharmacy in Oelwein (319-283-4100). Online vaccine finder, hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine. None of a handful of area Hy-Vee stores searched Friday were listing appointments, but persons may sign up for COVID-19-related email updates.
• Scott Pharmacy in Fayette (800-246-0024)
• NuCara Pharmacy West Union (563-422-3151)
• Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics, based in West Union (WU Clinic, 563-422-3817) with a clinic in Fayette (563-425-3381)
For a limited time, and while vaccine supplies last, Iowans age 65 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens and CVS stores, which were federal pharmacy partners during phase 1A, as near as Black Hawk County (for both chains), according to the state coronavirus dashboard, coronavirus.iowa.gov. For details visit walgreens.com/covidvaccine, visit CVS.com or download the CVS Pharmacy app.
CHILDCARE PROVIDER SIGNUP
The department has asked childcare providers and massage therapists (a subset of health workers who were eligible in phase 1A and forward) to message them on Facebook with their information, @FayetteCoPH.
Childcare providers are asked to include name, phone number, email, city and number of kids supervised. Persons will be contacted when vaccine is available.
“Yes, we have received requests from childcare providers and they will be included in a future clinic; however, with the allocation we are receiving right now, they are not included in this week’s clinic,” Hoey said.
Buchanan County Public Health has asked non-registered daycare providers in that county, such as Hazleton and much of Fairbank, to email their contact information, with a subject line of “Daycare vaccine request,” to publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us.
