1.Avoid Slipping on Ice
Falls on slippery surfaces are a common occurrence and can cause major injuries. Make sure to wear shoes with good traction and non-skid soles. Replace a worn cane tip to making walking easier. Line up a snow removal company to take care of your walks and driveway and have them apply ice melting products.
2.Dress for Warmth
Dressing in layers will allow for comfort. When heading outdoors be sure to wear warm socks, a heavy coat, hat and gloves. During exceptionally cold weather, cover all exposed skin, using a scarf to protect your mouth and lungs.
3.Fight Wintertime Depression
Because it’s often easier and safer to stay home during these months, the feeling of isolation and loneliness can occur. Having friends, family and neighbors checking in by phone can make a big difference.
4.Check the Car
Be sure regular maintenance services are performed, such as oil changes, tires and battery life. Travel with a phone and let someone know where you’re going.
5.Prepare for Power Outages
Be prepared with a flashlight and a battery powered radio. Warm blankets, bottled water and non-perishable food items will be needed if an outage lasts for an extended amount of time.
6.Eat a Varied Diet
Avoid Vitamin D deficiencies by consuming foods like milk, grains, tuna and salmon. Stay hydrated and eat well balanced meals.
7.Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Fireplaces and gas heat sources such as a furnace could put you at risk. Be sure to use a carbon monoxide detector and check/change the batteries as directed.
Have a safe and enjoyable winter season!