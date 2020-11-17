The Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein is suspending some activities until at least Dec. 10. In accordance with Gov. Kim Reynolds new public health proclamation made Monday, there will be no group fitness classes, after school program, dodgeball or women's volleyball. "We will keep everyone updated with changes best we can," says a news releaae issued Tuesday by wellness center staff. "Thank you everyone for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
Members can still use the Williams Wellness Center for individual workouts.