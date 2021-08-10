A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service today (Tuesday, Aug. 10) from noon to 7 p.m. Heat index values up to 104 are expected across Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton Counties.
In addition, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms from 4-9 p.m., according to the weather service. The greatest threat in Northeast Iowa looks to be in Fayette and Clayton counties. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain will be the main threats, but a tornado is possible. Localized flash flooding could result if storms repeat over an area.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.