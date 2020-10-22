Helping Services for Youth & Families’ Domestic Abuse Resource Center (DARC) has been awarded a new grant from the US Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women. This three year grant under the Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, & Stalking Program will total $472,600.
The grant is designed to enhance victim safety in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in rural areas by encouraging collaborative partnerships among criminal justice agencies, victim services providers, and community organizations.
Kathleen Davis, Domestic Abuse Resource Center Director says, “We are extremely honored to receive this vital funding, which will allow us additional opportunities to reach survivors and provide needed assistance. Funding of this type is crucial in our rural service area.”
Starting in October, this grant will allow Helping Services’ DARC to expand its team by two full-time Domestic Abuse Advocates. “This award is a testament to the strong program that we operate in northeast Iowa thanks to our wonderful team of advocates. We are grateful for the ability to enhance and expand our program,” said Carson Eggland, Helping Services for Youth & Families’ Executive Director.
Last year, the Helping Services’ DARC team of advocates and volunteers assisted 223 individual survivors of domestic abuse in the 7 counties the team serves (Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek). Last year, staff and volunteers answered 1,728 calls on our Resource Line and provided 88 transportation trips for clients.
For more info about Helping Services’ DARC please call 800-383-2988 or visit www.helpingservices.org to access our chat option with a trained advocate.