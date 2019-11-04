A popular gardening program that helps students think outside the food box and teaches life skills at Wings Park Elementary has added eggs to its production list.
Parents may know this because eggs went home with students during parent-teacher conferences Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 29-30.
A full-time National Iowa Food Corps program is in its sixth year in the district. After a few years trying, service members obtained laying hens last year, which live outdoors with access to a barn.
Emma DuBay at Wings Park is among 10 National Food Corps members serving in Iowa.
“The kids absolutely adore the chickens,” DuBay said. “They have named them all.”
Last year, students brainstormed and voted on hen names, and fourth-graders at an after-school camp decorated the barn.
“I have had kids directly say that spending time with the chickens actually helps to calm them down,” said DuBay, who majored in social work at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. “Beyond what they say, observing them with the chickens, they’ll be calm and attentive and nurturing.”
School counselor Barb Schmitz is the district site director for Food Corps.
“They’re learning about caring for animals, food production, planting, harvesting, taking care of the garden, pulling weeds and starting the seeds, with guidance,” Schmitz said. “Those are life skills. They’re not little things they’ll use once. They have potential to work with chickens as adults, also are viewing food as not something that comes from a can or in the store.”
Grants help fund the program, as Schmitz said at the last school board meeting.
One grant helps cover the
full-time Food Corps member and her supplies and cost is shared among the district, Iowa Food Corps, and the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation. The barn was purchased through the school district and various grants Schmitz has written.
Superintendent Josh Ehn at a recent School Board meeting testified to the soothing effect of the program on students, saying it has improved behavior evaluations.
In the barn, DuBay set up a PVC tube funnel feeding system. The chickens have access to two-thirds of the area.
“The rest is gated off, so the kids can collect eggs from that side,” which DuBay said helps acclimate them to the birds, “and [the feed] goes down the tube into the chicken feeder.”
“All kids have their own challenges,” Schmitz said, “and kids who work in the garden and with the chickens, it can be calming and reinforce their self esteem that they’re capable of doing these things.”
“The garden [outdoor classroom] is another avenue for children to learn,” Schmitz said. “We need to offer as many opportunities for children as we can. The garden is teaching children to care about and care for the earth, plants and they are seeing their work turn into results in the growing season.”
The program is already increasing children’s excitement and awareness around food and their attention to nurturing.
“When a kid expresses wanting to take care of them, that’s one of the goals,” DuBay said. “That sentiment is very much transferrable to taking care of any animal or even people.”
“One of the biggest goals at Food Corps is increasing kids’ access to healthy food, and what we’re really meaning is fresh food, and building excitement about it,” the service member said. For example, students recently tasted cheese curds from WW Homestead Dairy in Waukon an hour away.
The program is also helping children work through any pickiness about food.
“I think it’s really important to expand kids’ pallette and get them to try new things,” DuBay said. “If a kid is willing to try something new they’re more likely to eat more fresh food. We talk about eating a large variety of colors when eating fresh food.”
Students learn to select foods that help them “go, grow and glow” in every meal. “Go” foods provide energy as carbohydrates. Grow foods are proteins that help grow strong muscles and bones. Glow foods are vitamins, that help “glow with health.”
“It’s a jingle they remember,” Schmitz said.
“I actually was walking down the hallway and a kid asked if rice was a go or glow food,” DuBay said. “It’s definitely something kids are able to remember easier than carbs and protein, the ‘go grow glow.’”
“Parents have said ‘I’m shocked that my kids were willing to eat [whichever] vegetable; I didn’t think they’d like it but they’re willing to eat it at home,’” DuBay said. “ That is another thing that feels really successful.
“Having support from the school district and Josh Ehn has allowed this project to happen,” DuBay said. “We would not have the program that we have right now if not for that support. We’re grateful for the willingness of school district and teachers and Mr. Ehn to try something out of the box.”