QUESQUETON — A 38-year-old Hiawatha man died after his car crossed the center line of Troy Mills Boulevard Friday morning and collided with a tractor-trailer
The 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Cory Kruse was traveling north when it crossed the line into the path of a southbound 2001 Sterling tractor-trailer operated by Sean Baragary, 43, of Winthrop.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report at about 7 a.m. of the crash near 290th Street southeast of Quesqueton. Emergency services were immediately dispatched.
Kruse was mechanically extricated from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s report. Baragary was uninjured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Quasqueton Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service and LifeGuard Air Ambulance.
As of Friday, Iowa has experienced 305 traffic fatalities, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, an increase of 12 over last year, but less than the five-year average total of 315 by Dec. 6.