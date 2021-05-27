Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Family Aquatic Center is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 29, from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting — a big “if.”

According to Iowa State University Extension, the “last frost” date in the Decorah area indicates there is only a 10% chance of frost after May 23.

Friday night, however, the National Weather Service predicts the Oelwein area will see patches of frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, look for a low around 36.

Saturday’s high is expected to be 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

“If it is warm enough we open Saturday from noon to 7:00,” 2021 Aquatic Center Manager Peggy Sherrets wrote in a comment on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

Admission pricing for the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center is as follows:

Daily admission is $4 for all ages.

Passes can be purchased at the pool.

A single season pass is $70 for an adult age 18 and up and $40 for a child ages 0-17.

All children under age 7 must be accompanied by a responsible person age 14 and up. A nanny pass is $40.

Family passes start at $150. For households over five people, it is $5 for each additional person.

The Aquatic Center is still accepting applications for the concession stand at cityofoelwein.org.

The city is updating its aquatic center website — oelwein.fun — to clarify that the updated children’s single pass price is for all kids 0-17.

 
 
 

