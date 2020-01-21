The Harlan Elementary School building’s days are numbered.
The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved a timetable for asbestos abatement and razing of the closed school and related budget estimates. The high and low estimates differ by $115,000.
Step one, abatement testing, was completed for $7,500.
Step two is abatement, three is removal and salvage and four is site improvement. All this will require hiring a subdivison engineer. All five costs are anticipated to total anywhere from $177,000 to $292,000.
Initial thoughts were that step two, abating the asbestos, would cost $120,000. The current budget estimate puts it between $60,000 and $100,000.
“We got passes on a lot of materials, so it could also be in the $67,000 range, pretty good news,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
“We’re in a precarious situation,” he said. “In a traditional sense when you abate materials, you replace materials … you pull the caulking off the windows and abate it, you put new caulking back up. Our position now [is], once we start abating, the building will start deteriorating pretty quickly. I wanted to put a timeline in front [of you for] the process to follow.”
When the administration receives the abatement report “hopefully in the next couple of weeks,” plans are to seek abatement bids, likely in February, and for the board to approve a bid in March. Administration will schedule abatement and seek proposals to salvage, remove and raze the rest of the building.
The timeline provides two bid options to remove asbestos in either summer or in winter when contractors tend to be less busy. So, the project could be complete either by October 2020 or February 2021.
“Likely the cost would be different,” Ehn said.
Board member Bob Kalb asked if it would be cheaper, rather than removing the asbestos components piecemeal, to “take it all down and dispose of everything.”
Ehn said that may be a part of the future architect’s proposal.