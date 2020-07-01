Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

June 29 rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Class 3A  

1. Central DeWitt (9-1)

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0)

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1)

4. Davenport, Assumption (7-3)

5. Winterset (7-0)

6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (4-2)

7. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (6-3)

8. Centerville (4-1)

9. Boone (6-1)

10. Gilbert (7-1)

Others: Ballard, Huxley (6-2); Clear Creek-Amana (7-2); Oskaloosa (7-3); MOC-Floyd Valley (8-1); Waverly-Shell Rock (6-2)

Class 2A 

1. Van Meter (8-0)

2. North Linn (11-0)

3. Dike-New Hartford (7-1)

4. Underwood (8-2)

5. Woodward-Granger (8-3)

6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (7-3)

7. Des Moines Christian (6-3)

8. Mid-Prairie (6-2)

9. Roland-Story (8-2)

10. Camanche (5-1)

 Others: Pocahontas Area (8-1); Tri-Center (7-0); West Lyon (6-2); West Sioux (4-2); Wilton (4-2)

Class 1A  

1. Martensdale-St. Mary's (12-0)

2. St. Mary's, Remsen (8-0)

3. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (10-0)

4. South Winneshiek (12-0)

5. Newman Catholic, Mason City (6-3)

6. Alburnett (8-2)

7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (6-1)

8. Alta-Aurelia (8-0)

9. Easton Valley (8-0)

10. Saint Ansgar (6-2)

Others: Calamus-Wheatland (5-2); CAM, Anita (6-0); Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-2); HLV, Victor (6-0); Kingsley-Pierson (6-0)

