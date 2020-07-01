June 29 rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Class 3A
1. Central DeWitt (9-1)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1)
4. Davenport, Assumption (7-3)
5. Winterset (7-0)
6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (4-2)
7. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (6-3)
8. Centerville (4-1)
9. Boone (6-1)
10. Gilbert (7-1)
Others: Ballard, Huxley (6-2); Clear Creek-Amana (7-2); Oskaloosa (7-3); MOC-Floyd Valley (8-1); Waverly-Shell Rock (6-2)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (8-0)
2. North Linn (11-0)
3. Dike-New Hartford (7-1)
4. Underwood (8-2)
5. Woodward-Granger (8-3)
6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (7-3)
7. Des Moines Christian (6-3)
8. Mid-Prairie (6-2)
9. Roland-Story (8-2)
10. Camanche (5-1)
Others: Pocahontas Area (8-1); Tri-Center (7-0); West Lyon (6-2); West Sioux (4-2); Wilton (4-2)
Class 1A
1. Martensdale-St. Mary's (12-0)
2. St. Mary's, Remsen (8-0)
3. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (10-0)
4. South Winneshiek (12-0)
5. Newman Catholic, Mason City (6-3)
6. Alburnett (8-2)
7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (6-1)
8. Alta-Aurelia (8-0)
9. Easton Valley (8-0)
10. Saint Ansgar (6-2)
Others: Calamus-Wheatland (5-2); CAM, Anita (6-0); Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-2); HLV, Victor (6-0); Kingsley-Pierson (6-0)