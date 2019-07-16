Tuesday (07/16/2019):
Fort Dodge 5 , Carroll 0
CLASS 1A:
Audubon 11 , CAM, Anita 1
B-G-M, Brooklyn 7 , Sigourney 5
Calamus-Wheatland 6 , Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 0
Central Decatur, Leon 10 , Twin Cedars, Bussey 0 (5 Innings)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 , IKM-Manning 1
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 13 , Grundy Center 1 (5 Innings)
H-L-V, Victor 2 , North Mahaska, New Sharon 1
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 14 , Highland, Riverside 5
Kingsley-Pierson 12 , Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2 (5 Innings)
Lamoni 4 , Bedford 0
Lawton-Bronson 13 , Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 7
Logan-Magnolia 10 , Stanton 0 (6 Innings)
Lone Tree 10 , Midland, Wyoming 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 , Lenox 4 (5 Innings)
Moravia 10 , Wayne, Corydon 0 (5 Innings)
Newell-Fonda 9 , Bishop Garrigan, Algona 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 12 , Central Springs 2 (5 Innings)
North Butler, Greene 6 , Janesville 5
North Tama, Traer 4 , Belle Plaine 2
Pekin 10 , Notre Dame, Burlington 4
Saint Ansgar 8 , Rockford 1
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7 , St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 3 , Kee, Lansing 2 (8 Innings)
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15 , Nodaway Valley 0 (4 Innings)
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 16 , AHSTW, Avoca 8
St. Mary's, Remsen 15 , George-Little Rock 0 (4 Innings)
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 13 , MFL MarMac 5
West Fork, Sheffield 10 , North Iowa, Buffalo Center 2
Woodbine 6 , West Harrison, Mondamin 1
Woodbury Central, Moville 7 , MMCRU 5
CLASS 2A:
Alta/Aurelia 8 , MVAOCOU 5
Camanche 7 , Bellevue 1
Central Lee, Donnellson 10 , Chariton 0 (5 Innings)
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 5 , Denver 3
Davis County, Bloomfield 6 , Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Des Moines Christian 6 , Madrid 0
Dike-New Hartford 10 , South Hardin 0 (5 Innings)
Hinton 10 , Missouri Valley 0 (5 Innings)
Interstate 35, Truro 5 , Panorama, Panora 4 (9 Innings)
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1 , Southeast Valley 0
Mediapolis 9 , Wapello 1
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 11 , West Liberty 1 (6 Innings)
New Hampton 3 , Lake Mills 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 2 , Jesup 1
Oelwein 7 , North Fayette Valley 1
Ogden 3 , South Central Calhoun 2
Osage 8 , Forest City 5
Pella Christian 8 , PCM, Monroe 1
Roland-Story, Story City 8 , South Hamilton, Jewell 4
Treynor 8 , Red Oak 7
Underwood 6 , Clarinda 2
Van Meter 7 , Mount Ayr 0
West Branch 14 , Regina, Iowa City 7
West Lyon, Inwood 19 , Western Christian, Hull 4 (4 Innings)
West Marshall, State Center 11 , East Marshall, LeGrand 1 (6 Innings)
West Sioux, Hawarden 4 , Unity Christian, Orange City 0
Wilton 3 , Louisa-Muscatine 1
Woodward-Granger 10 , Pleasantville 5