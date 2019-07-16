Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday (07/16/2019):

Fort Dodge 5 , Carroll 0

CLASS 1A:

Audubon 11 , CAM, Anita 1

B-G-M, Brooklyn 7 , Sigourney 5

Calamus-Wheatland 6 , Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 0

Central Decatur, Leon 10 , Twin Cedars, Bussey 0 (5 Innings)

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 , IKM-Manning 1

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 13 , Grundy Center 1 (5 Innings)

H-L-V, Victor 2 , North Mahaska, New Sharon 1

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 14 , Highland, Riverside 5

Kingsley-Pierson 12 , Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2 (5 Innings)

Lamoni 4 , Bedford 0

Lawton-Bronson 13 , Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 7

Logan-Magnolia 10 , Stanton 0 (6 Innings)

Lone Tree 10 , Midland, Wyoming 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 15 , Lenox 4 (5 Innings)

Moravia 10 , Wayne, Corydon 0 (5 Innings)

Newell-Fonda 9 , Bishop Garrigan, Algona 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 12 , Central Springs 2 (5 Innings)

North Butler, Greene 6 , Janesville 5

North Tama, Traer 4 , Belle Plaine 2

Pekin 10 , Notre Dame, Burlington 4

Saint Ansgar 8 , Rockford 1

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7 , St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 3 , Kee, Lansing 2 (8 Innings)

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15 , Nodaway Valley 0 (4 Innings)

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 16 , AHSTW, Avoca 8

St. Mary's, Remsen 15 , George-Little Rock 0 (4 Innings)

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 13 , MFL MarMac 5

West Fork, Sheffield 10 , North Iowa, Buffalo Center 2

Woodbine 6 , West Harrison, Mondamin 1

Woodbury Central, Moville 7 , MMCRU 5

CLASS 2A:

Alta/Aurelia 8 , MVAOCOU 5

Camanche 7 , Bellevue 1

Central Lee, Donnellson 10 , Chariton 0 (5 Innings)

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 5 , Denver 3

Davis County, Bloomfield 6 , Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Des Moines Christian 6 , Madrid 0

Dike-New Hartford 10 , South Hardin 0 (5 Innings)

Hinton 10 , Missouri Valley 0 (5 Innings)

Interstate 35, Truro 5 , Panorama, Panora 4 (9 Innings)

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1 , Southeast Valley 0

Mediapolis 9 , Wapello 1

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 11 , West Liberty 1 (6 Innings)

New Hampton 3 , Lake Mills 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 2 , Jesup 1

Oelwein 7 , North Fayette Valley 1

Ogden 3 , South Central Calhoun 2

Osage 8 , Forest City 5

Pella Christian 8 , PCM, Monroe 1

Roland-Story, Story City 8 , South Hamilton, Jewell 4

Treynor 8 , Red Oak 7

Underwood 6 , Clarinda 2

Van Meter 7 , Mount Ayr 0

West Branch 14 , Regina, Iowa City 7

West Lyon, Inwood 19 , Western Christian, Hull 4 (4 Innings)

West Marshall, State Center 11 , East Marshall, LeGrand 1 (6 Innings)

West Sioux, Hawarden 4 , Unity Christian, Orange City 0

Wilton 3 , Louisa-Muscatine 1

Woodward-Granger 10 , Pleasantville 5