Gang tackle

A gang of warriors take down cyclone running back Brandon Powers. Warriors Isiah Morse (60) and Parker Landsgard (86) have Powers in their grasp

 COLTON BALDUS | Oelwein Daily Register

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

Alburnett 34, North Tama 6

Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8

Decorah 19, Waukon 18

Don Bosco 78, West Central 6

Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7

Jesup 31, North Linn 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Maquoketa Valley 28

New Hampton 15, Charles City 8

Oelwein 30, Union Community 16

Riceville 38, Turkey Valley 36

South Winneshiek 20, North Fayette Valley 10

Springville 60, Central City 14

Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Postville 0

Tripoli 60, Rockford 20

Wapsie Valley 42, Denver 20

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Crestwood 13

West Delaware 35, Wahlert Catholic 0