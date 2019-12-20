Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AREA SCHOOLS

Charles City 67, Oelwein 39

THE REST

Albia 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 42

Alburnett 58, Central City 51

Algona 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 42

Alta-Aurelia 63, West Bend-Mallard 25

Ankeny 64, Urbandale 50

Ankeny Centennial 63, Ames 39

Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Glidden-Ralston 48

BCLUW, Conrad 64, East Marshall, LeGrand 58

Ballard 69, Bondurant Farrar 52

Baxter 81, Waterloo Christian School 70

Belle Plaine 66, B-G-M 57

Benton Community 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 48

Bettendorf 58, Clinton 52

Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 35

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47, Coon Rapids-Bayard 24

Burlington 48, Fairfield 35

Camanche 71, Durant-Bennett 36

Carlisle 51, Boone 37

Carroll 72, Winterset 65

Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65

Center Point-Urbana 57, Clear Creek-Amana 37

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42

Clarksville 56, Colo-NESCO 44

Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Colfax-Mingo 60, English Valleys, North English 47

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 63, Jesup 55

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City, West 41

Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Grinnell 24

Davenport, North 69, Muscatine 40

Decorah 80, New Hampton 34

Denison-Schleswig 73, Clarinda 41

Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 41

Des Moines, Lincoln 54, Des Moines, Hoover 27

Des Moines, North 69, Ottumwa 66

Dike-New Hartford 60, Aplington-Parkersburg 58

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54, Johnston 38

Dubuque, Hempstead 75, Dubuque, Senior 48

East Mills 54, Griswold 20

East Sac County 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 47

Easton Valley 81, Calamus-Wheatland 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 39

George-Little Rock 73, Okoboji, Milford 72

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52

Glenwood 59, Creston 52

Grundy Center 57, West Marshall, State Center 44

Harlan 69, Red Oak 17

Highland, Riverside 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20

Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield-Mount Union 45

Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 64

Indianola 72, Pella Christian 68

Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 31

Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar, Marion 40

Keokuk 62, Fort Madison 42

Keota 92, Lynnville-Sully 61

Knoxville 82, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73

Lake Mills 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38

Lamoni 48, Diagonal 25

LeMars 86, Sioux City, North 56

Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47

Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 48

Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54

MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Kee, Lansing 41

MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Madrid 93, West Central Valley, Stuart 26

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35

Marion 74, Maquoketa 37

Marshalltown 54, Fort Dodge 34

Melcher-Dallas 57, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48

Monticello 74, Tipton 36

Mount Vernon 68, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58

Murray 67, Moulton-Udell 48

Nevada 54, PCM, Monroe 51

New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 23

Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 36

Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Northwood-Kensett 37

Newton 69, Oskaloosa 55

North Cedar, Stanwood 58, Wilton 33

North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 92, Starmont 41

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Davenport, Central 34

North Tama, Traer 47, Riceville 41

OA-BCIG 60, Ridge View 40

Osage 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29

PAC-LM 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47

Panorama, Panora 81, AC/GC 66

Pella 80, Norwalk 74

Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, West 56

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 81, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 63

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 50

Regina, Iowa City 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 47

Rockford 61, Central Springs 51

Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 61, Central Springs 51

Roland-Story, Story City 75, Greene County 54

Seymour 53, Moravia 34

Sheldon 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53

Sidney 81, Essex 19

Sioux City, East 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

South Central Calhoun 65, Emmetsburg 46

South Hamilton, Jewell 64, Gilbert 59

South Hardin 54, AGWSR, Ackley 47

South O'Brien, Paullina 69, Unity Christian 61

Southeast Polk 58, Mason City 49

Southeast Valley 81, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 31

Spirit Lake 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 53

Springville 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 46

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36

Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Storm Lake 55, Spencer 54

Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Union Community, LaPorte City 41

Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52

Tri-Center, Neola 77, Clarinda Academy 26

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35

Underwood 62, West Monona 36

Van Meter 37, Earlham 33

WACO, Wayland 59, Holy Trinity 47

Wahlert, Dubuque 50, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34

Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 50

Waukee 70, Valley, West Des Moines 66

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 41

Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42

West Branch 58, Bellevue 30

West Burlington 63, Danville 43

West Delaware, Manchester 67, South Tama County, Tama 34

West Fork, Sheffield 61, Saint Ansgar 57

West Hancock, Britt 63, Forest City 60

West Lyon, Inwood 72, Sioux Center 54

West Sioux 94, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48

Western Christian 71, Cherokee, Washington 58

Williamsburg 56, Independence 39

Woodward Academy 64, Interstate 35,Truro 41

Woodward-Granger 58, Ogden 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 40, South Hardin 19

Alburnett 46, Central City 42

Algona 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 25

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 32

Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, Glidden-Ralston 47

B-G-M 48, Belle Plaine 44

BCLUW, Conrad 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 21

Ballard 41, Bondurant Farrar 32

Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian School 24

Bellevue 57, West Branch 35

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 69, Lisbon 36

Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26

Bishop Garrigan 73, North Union 57

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 25, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

Camanche 42, Durant-Bennett 40

Carlisle 66, Boone 56, OT

Carroll 64, Winterset 48

Cascade,Western Dubuque 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34

Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 53, Whiting 50

Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 32

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65

Center Point-Urbana 60, Clear Creek-Amana 46

Centerville 69, Clarke, Osceola 24

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Mount Vernon 22

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sheldon 41

Central Springs 29, Rockford 24

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42

Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Colo-NESCO 60, Clarksville 56, OT

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sioux City, West 35

Crestwood, Cresco 81, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 44

Davenport, North 35, Muscatine 34

Davis County, Bloomfield 48, Albia 34

Denison-Schleswig 54, Clarinda 23

Des Moines Christian 69, Pleasantville 50

Des Moines, Hoover 64, Des Moines, Lincoln 35

Des Moines, North 40, Ottumwa 31

Dike-New Hartford 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 26

Dubuque, Hempstead 48, Dubuque, Senior 27

East Mills 52, Griswold 30

East Sac County 44, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32

Emmetsburg 67, South Central Calhoun 37

English Valleys, North English 49, Colfax-Mingo 35

Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Spirit Lake 49

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

Fairfield 74, Burlington 12

Fort Dodge 56, Marshalltown 37

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44

Gilbert 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 15

Glenwood 71, Creston 53

Grinnell 74, Dallas Center-Grimes 63

Grundy Center 56, West Marshall, State Center 54, OT

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Webster City 44

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, St. Mary's, Remsen 30

Highland, Riverside 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 19

Holy Trinity 42, WACO, Wayland 25

Hudson 51, Denver 48

IKM-Manning 37, Treynor 32

Indianola 55, Pella Christian 29

Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 31

Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar, Marion 48

Jesup 33, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 28

Johnston 72, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 70

Keokuk 52, Fort Madison 28

Knoxville 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39

Lamoni 50, Diagonal 28

Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40

Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 18

MFL-Mar-Mac 51, Kee, Lansing 41

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50, West Sioux 38

Marion 72, Maquoketa 60

Melcher-Dallas 47, Twin Cedars, Bussey 43

Monticello 45, Tipton 35

Moravia 61, Seymour 51

Mount Pleasant 36, Washington 32

Murray 48, Moulton-Udell 41

Nevada 57, PCM, Monroe 46

New Hampton 49, Decorah 39

Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 23

Newman Catholic, Mason City 68, Northwood-Kensett 36

Newton 62, Oskaloosa 31

North Fayette Valley 54, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 16

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Starmont 18

North Polk, Alleman 86, Saydel 10

North Scott, Eldridge 71, Davenport, Central 49

Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Regina, Iowa City 55

Norwalk 29, Pella 21

Okoboji, Milford 53, George-Little Rock 17

Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19

PAC-LM 44, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 43

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 29

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 25

Red Oak 53, Harlan 50

Riceville 52, North Tama, Traer 39

Ridge View 53, OA-BCIG 39

Roland-Story, Story City 74, Greene County 11

Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork, Sheffield 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Sioux City, East 62

Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 47, 2OT

Southeast Polk 69, Mason City 51

Southeast Valley 36, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 34

Spencer 60, Storm Lake 41

Springville 70, Edgewood-Colesburg 42

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 36

Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Union Community, LaPorte City 28

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17

Unity Christian 59, South O'Brien, Paullina 37

Urbandale 65, Ankeny 50

Van Buren, Keosauqua 66, New London 28

Van Meter 48, Earlham 42

Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Benton Community 42

Wahlert, Dubuque 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37

Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, OT

Waukee 48, Valley, West Des Moines 33

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waukon 39

West Burlington 62, Danville 26

West Central Valley, Stuart 49, Madrid 40

West Delaware, Manchester 57, South Tama County, Tama 40

West Hancock, Britt 60, Forest City 36

West Liberty 54, Anamosa 39

West Lyon, Inwood 41, Sioux Center 33

West Monona 78, Underwood 53

Western Christian 88, Cherokee, Washington 53

Williamsburg 56, Independence 39

Wilton 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 39

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26

Woodbine 60, Paton-Churdan 34

Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/