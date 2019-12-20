BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AREA SCHOOLS
Charles City 67, Oelwein 39
THE REST
Albia 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 42
Alburnett 58, Central City 51
Algona 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 42
Alta-Aurelia 63, West Bend-Mallard 25
Ankeny 64, Urbandale 50
Ankeny Centennial 63, Ames 39
Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Glidden-Ralston 48
BCLUW, Conrad 64, East Marshall, LeGrand 58
Ballard 69, Bondurant Farrar 52
Baxter 81, Waterloo Christian School 70
Belle Plaine 66, B-G-M 57
Benton Community 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 48
Bettendorf 58, Clinton 52
Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 35
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47, Coon Rapids-Bayard 24
Burlington 48, Fairfield 35
Camanche 71, Durant-Bennett 36
Carlisle 51, Boone 37
Carroll 72, Winterset 65
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65
Center Point-Urbana 57, Clear Creek-Amana 37
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42
Clarksville 56, Colo-NESCO 44
Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Colfax-Mingo 60, English Valleys, North English 47
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 63, Jesup 55
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City, West 41
Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Grinnell 24
Davenport, North 69, Muscatine 40
Decorah 80, New Hampton 34
Denison-Schleswig 73, Clarinda 41
Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 41
Des Moines, Lincoln 54, Des Moines, Hoover 27
Des Moines, North 69, Ottumwa 66
Dike-New Hartford 60, Aplington-Parkersburg 58
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54, Johnston 38
Dubuque, Hempstead 75, Dubuque, Senior 48
East Mills 54, Griswold 20
East Sac County 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 47
Easton Valley 81, Calamus-Wheatland 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 39
George-Little Rock 73, Okoboji, Milford 72
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52
Glenwood 59, Creston 52
Grundy Center 57, West Marshall, State Center 44
Harlan 69, Red Oak 17
Highland, Riverside 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20
Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield-Mount Union 45
Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 64
Indianola 72, Pella Christian 68
Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 31
Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar, Marion 40
Keokuk 62, Fort Madison 42
Keota 92, Lynnville-Sully 61
Knoxville 82, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73
Lake Mills 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38
Lamoni 48, Diagonal 25
LeMars 86, Sioux City, North 56
Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47
Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 48
Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54
MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Kee, Lansing 41
MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Madrid 93, West Central Valley, Stuart 26
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35
Marion 74, Maquoketa 37
Marshalltown 54, Fort Dodge 34
Melcher-Dallas 57, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48
Monticello 74, Tipton 36
Mount Vernon 68, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58
Murray 67, Moulton-Udell 48
Nevada 54, PCM, Monroe 51
New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 23
Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 36
Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Northwood-Kensett 37
Newton 69, Oskaloosa 55
North Cedar, Stanwood 58, Wilton 33
North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 92, Starmont 41
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Davenport, Central 34
North Tama, Traer 47, Riceville 41
OA-BCIG 60, Ridge View 40
Osage 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29
PAC-LM 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47
Panorama, Panora 81, AC/GC 66
Pella 80, Norwalk 74
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, West 56
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 81, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 63
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 50
Regina, Iowa City 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 47
Rockford 61, Central Springs 51
Roland-Story, Story City 75, Greene County 54
Seymour 53, Moravia 34
Sheldon 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53
Sidney 81, Essex 19
Sioux City, East 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52
South Central Calhoun 65, Emmetsburg 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 64, Gilbert 59
South Hardin 54, AGWSR, Ackley 47
South O'Brien, Paullina 69, Unity Christian 61
Southeast Polk 58, Mason City 49
Southeast Valley 81, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 31
Spirit Lake 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 53
Springville 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 46
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36
Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Storm Lake 55, Spencer 54
Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Union Community, LaPorte City 41
Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52
Tri-Center, Neola 77, Clarinda Academy 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35
Underwood 62, West Monona 36
Van Meter 37, Earlham 33
WACO, Wayland 59, Holy Trinity 47
Wahlert, Dubuque 50, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34
Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 50
Waukee 70, Valley, West Des Moines 66
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 41
Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42
West Branch 58, Bellevue 30
West Burlington 63, Danville 43
West Delaware, Manchester 67, South Tama County, Tama 34
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Saint Ansgar 57
West Hancock, Britt 63, Forest City 60
West Lyon, Inwood 72, Sioux Center 54
West Sioux 94, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48
Western Christian 71, Cherokee, Washington 58
Williamsburg 56, Independence 39
Woodward Academy 64, Interstate 35,Truro 41
Woodward-Granger 58, Ogden 20
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 40, South Hardin 19
Alburnett 46, Central City 42
Algona 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 25
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 32
Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, Glidden-Ralston 47
B-G-M 48, Belle Plaine 44
BCLUW, Conrad 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 21
Ballard 41, Bondurant Farrar 32
Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian School 24
Bellevue 57, West Branch 35
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 69, Lisbon 36
Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26
Bishop Garrigan 73, North Union 57
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 25, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
Camanche 42, Durant-Bennett 40
Carlisle 66, Boone 56, OT
Carroll 64, Winterset 48
Cascade,Western Dubuque 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34
Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 53, Whiting 50
Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 32
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65
Center Point-Urbana 60, Clear Creek-Amana 46
Centerville 69, Clarke, Osceola 24
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Mount Vernon 22
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sheldon 41
Central Springs 29, Rockford 24
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42
Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Colo-NESCO 60, Clarksville 56, OT
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sioux City, West 35
Crestwood, Cresco 81, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 44
Davenport, North 35, Muscatine 34
Davis County, Bloomfield 48, Albia 34
Denison-Schleswig 54, Clarinda 23
Des Moines Christian 69, Pleasantville 50
Des Moines, Hoover 64, Des Moines, Lincoln 35
Des Moines, North 40, Ottumwa 31
Dike-New Hartford 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 26
Dubuque, Hempstead 48, Dubuque, Senior 27
East Mills 52, Griswold 30
East Sac County 44, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32
Emmetsburg 67, South Central Calhoun 37
English Valleys, North English 49, Colfax-Mingo 35
Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Spirit Lake 49
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82, West Harrison, Mondamin 22
Fairfield 74, Burlington 12
Fort Dodge 56, Marshalltown 37
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44
Gilbert 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 15
Glenwood 71, Creston 53
Grinnell 74, Dallas Center-Grimes 63
Grundy Center 56, West Marshall, State Center 54, OT
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Webster City 44
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, St. Mary's, Remsen 30
Highland, Riverside 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32
Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 19
Holy Trinity 42, WACO, Wayland 25
Hudson 51, Denver 48
IKM-Manning 37, Treynor 32
Indianola 55, Pella Christian 29
Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 31
Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar, Marion 48
Jesup 33, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 28
Johnston 72, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 70
Keokuk 52, Fort Madison 28
Knoxville 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39
Lamoni 50, Diagonal 28
Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40
Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 18
MFL-Mar-Mac 51, Kee, Lansing 41
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50, West Sioux 38
Marion 72, Maquoketa 60
Melcher-Dallas 47, Twin Cedars, Bussey 43
Monticello 45, Tipton 35
Moravia 61, Seymour 51
Mount Pleasant 36, Washington 32
Murray 48, Moulton-Udell 41
Nevada 57, PCM, Monroe 46
New Hampton 49, Decorah 39
Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 23
Newman Catholic, Mason City 68, Northwood-Kensett 36
Newton 62, Oskaloosa 31
North Fayette Valley 54, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 16
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Starmont 18
North Polk, Alleman 86, Saydel 10
North Scott, Eldridge 71, Davenport, Central 49
Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Regina, Iowa City 55
Norwalk 29, Pella 21
Okoboji, Milford 53, George-Little Rock 17
Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19
PAC-LM 44, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 43
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 29
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 25
Red Oak 53, Harlan 50
Riceville 52, North Tama, Traer 39
Ridge View 53, OA-BCIG 39
Roland-Story, Story City 74, Greene County 11
Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork, Sheffield 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Sioux City, East 62
Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 47, 2OT
Southeast Polk 69, Mason City 51
Southeast Valley 36, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 34
Spencer 60, Storm Lake 41
Springville 70, Edgewood-Colesburg 42
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 36
Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Union Community, LaPorte City 28
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17
Unity Christian 59, South O'Brien, Paullina 37
Urbandale 65, Ankeny 50
Van Buren, Keosauqua 66, New London 28
Van Meter 48, Earlham 42
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Benton Community 42
Wahlert, Dubuque 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37
Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, OT
Waukee 48, Valley, West Des Moines 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waukon 39
West Burlington 62, Danville 26
West Central Valley, Stuart 49, Madrid 40
West Delaware, Manchester 57, South Tama County, Tama 40
West Hancock, Britt 60, Forest City 36
West Liberty 54, Anamosa 39
West Lyon, Inwood 41, Sioux Center 33
West Monona 78, Underwood 53
Western Christian 88, Cherokee, Washington 53
Williamsburg 56, Independence 39
Wilton 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 39
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26
Woodbine 60, Paton-Churdan 34
Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 34
