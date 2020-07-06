The regular season winds down this week for high school softball and playoff matches have been announced.
In Class 1A on Monday, July 13, West Central gets to open Region 4 play at home. The Blue Devils will play Nashua-Plainfield at Suckow Field in Maynard at 7 p.m. In Region 7, Wapsie Valley will host East Buchanan in Fairbank for a 5 p.m. game. Starmont will play Central Elkader at 7 p.m. at Dittmer Sports Complex.
In Class 2A, Jesup will wait for the winner of Cascade and North Cedar, who play Monday. Jesup’s game at home on Wednesday, July 15, begins at 7 p.m.
In Class 3A, North Fayette Valley will take on New Hampton at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Crestwood High School in Region 6 play. In Region 7, on July 15, Independence will host Oelwein at 7 p.m. and Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli will host Union Community at 5 p.m.