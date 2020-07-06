Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The regular season winds down this week for high school softball and playoff matches have been announced.

In Class 1A on Monday, July 13, West Central gets to open Region 4 play at home. The Blue Devils will play Nashua-Plainfield at Suckow Field in Maynard at 7 p.m. In Region 7, Wapsie Valley will host East Buchanan in Fairbank for a 5 p.m. game. Starmont will play Central Elkader at 7 p.m. at Dittmer Sports Complex.

In Class 2A, Jesup will wait for the winner of Cascade and North Cedar, who play Monday. Jesup’s game at home on Wednesday, July 15, begins at 7 p.m.

In Class 3A, North Fayette Valley will take on New Hampton at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Crestwood High School in Region 6 play. In Region 7, on July 15, Independence will host Oelwein at 7 p.m. and Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli will host Union Community at 5 p.m.