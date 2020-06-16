Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Chris Baldus | Oelwein Daily Register

Jesup senior Kristin Sadler hits a two-run double during the J-Hawks 9-run second inning Monday night in Sumner. Jesup defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli 12-0 in the season opener.

The high school softball season began Monday night. These are the local conference results for Day 1:

NORTHEAST IOWA CONFERENCE

Charles City 10-3 over Decorah at Charles City

 Oelwein 16-14 over Waukon at Waukon. This was the first Huskies win over Waukon since June 7, 2017.

 Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 over New Hampton in Waverly

North Iowa Cedar League softball

AGWSR 8-3 over Grundy Center at Grundy Center

Aplington-Parkersburg 13-5 over Union at Union

Columbus Catholic 9-7 over Wapsie Valley in Fairbank

Dike-New Hartford 16-11 over South Hardin at South Hardin

East Marshall 14-0 over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at home

Hudson 7-6 over Denver at home 

Jesup 12-0 over Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli in Sumner

West Marshall 4-1 over BCLUW at West Marshall

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland won 5-3 over East Buchanan in the first game at Calamus-Wheatland. East Buchanan won the second 8-7

 Lisbon 12-0 and 10-5 over Alburnett at Alburnett

Springville  6-2 over Maquoketa Valley in the first game at Springville. Maquoketa Valley win the second 12-7

UPPER IOWA

South Winneshiek 4-3 and 11-6 over Clayton Ridge in Calmar

Turkey Valley 16-6, 17-5 over West Central in Turkey Valley