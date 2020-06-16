The high school softball season began Monday night. These are the local conference results for Day 1:
NORTHEAST IOWA CONFERENCE
Charles City 10-3 over Decorah at Charles City
Oelwein 16-14 over Waukon at Waukon. This was the first Huskies win over Waukon since June 7, 2017.
Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 over New Hampton in Waverly
North Iowa Cedar League softball
AGWSR 8-3 over Grundy Center at Grundy Center
Aplington-Parkersburg 13-5 over Union at Union
Columbus Catholic 9-7 over Wapsie Valley in Fairbank
Dike-New Hartford 16-11 over South Hardin at South Hardin
East Marshall 14-0 over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at home
Hudson 7-6 over Denver at home
Jesup 12-0 over Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli in Sumner
West Marshall 4-1 over BCLUW at West Marshall
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland won 5-3 over East Buchanan in the first game at Calamus-Wheatland. East Buchanan won the second 8-7
Lisbon 12-0 and 10-5 over Alburnett at Alburnett
Springville 6-2 over Maquoketa Valley in the first game at Springville. Maquoketa Valley win the second 12-7
UPPER IOWA
South Winneshiek 4-3 and 11-6 over Clayton Ridge in Calmar
Turkey Valley 16-6, 17-5 over West Central in Turkey Valley