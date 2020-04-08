As Iowa schools will continue to be closed through April 30, so will Iowa’s high school sports and activities as part of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts.
The previously announced potential return date is now May 1 for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association, according to a news release from the organizations.
The primary concern of all four organizations is the health and safety of students, schools, and their communities during this pandemic, the news release says.
Gov. Kim Reynolds last week announced the extension of school closures.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow Center for Disease Control, state and local guidelines. The IHSMA and IHSSA are collaborating with member schools to provide up-to-date guidance for teachers and participants through this prohibited period.
Schedules continue to be assessed as the crisis develops. That the governing organizations aren’t yet giving up on spring sports is appreciated locally.
“We are incredibly saddened for the opportunities that our students are missing out on,” said Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn. “I do appreciate that the IHSAA and IGHSAU are holding on to canceling as long as they can and have even pushed time tables back. If things turn around and start to improve, our kids will still have a chance to participate.”
State officials hope the season can resume.
“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.”
“Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Governor Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal.”
“We want to keep all of our options open moving forward to allow our students an opportunity to participate,” said IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger. “We will do what we can to help plan for their eventual return to school and hold out hope that we can offer the activities that are so familiar to them and their schools.”
Prohibitions
School sports programs are in a prohibited period for practice, competition and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted, according to questions and answers posted online by the four governing organizations.
Regarding what is specifically prohibited for coaches and their athletes, the q-and-a says, “In-person contact between coaches/administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period is prohibited. This means no practices, no competitions, no scrimmages, no strength and conditioning activities, no training sessions or participation with other school programs.”
Regarding coaches conducting training session through online software, it says, “Since we are using our coach-athlete contact rule as a model for what we’re prohibiting now, this would be prohibited. This means no live and/or group demonstration or specific instruction; no live coach-directed instruction is permitted. Spring sports only: coaches may share (including links to) articles and individual workout videos (including coach-created). Coaches may not require athletes to complete workouts nor require athletes to report workouts completed.”
It also says that “encouraging students to work out together defeats the goal of social distancing. Coaches should not encourage this.
COVID CASES
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to advise individuals to stay at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
As of Tuesday, the state of Iowa reported 1,048 total confirmed cases statewide. Eleven of those cases are children up to age 17, while 307 are adults 18-40.
A total of 104 people with confirmed cases were hospitalized as of Tuesday, while 646 were never hospitalized. The state has experienced 26 deaths from the virus.