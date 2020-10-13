Oelwein High School students will have the choice whether or not to take part in a fall choir concert set for Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the school gym, vocal music director Darci Fuelling has announced.
Mixed Choir will perform at 6:30 p.m., Belle Voce at 7:15 p.m. and Concert Choir at 8 p.m. The audience will be required to wear a mask at all times in the Oelwein High School and the gym.
Fuelling confirmed the venue change from the original date of Oct. 2.
“If you or your parents do not feel it is safe to participate in a concert, you will NOT be penalized,” Fuelling posted on social media. “We will simply do the ‘concert make-up’ that I have done in previous years (sing the concert music for me either in person or in a recording, whatever you choose to do).”
All choir students will wear their singers mask at the concert as they did during practice. All choir students will be spaced apart. Students will be in nice clothing, not choir robes.
Fuelling invited parents or guardians with any questions to email her at dfuelling@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Anyone who is not feeling well is asked not to attend, including the audience. Simply email Fuelling and a DVD can be sent home with the student at no charge.