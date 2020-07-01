WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the spirit of remembering the sacrifices of those who fight for our continued freedom, this Independence Day Northeast Iowa high school students and military veterans are invited to take part in the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project.
U.S. 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque will host a video conference with interested Iowans and officials from the Veterans History Project to explain the program and how to conduct veteran interviews remotely during the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first step toward connecting Iowa high school students with veterans to hear their stories and submit them to be archived at the Library of Congress.
Please sign up at finkenauer.house.gov/vetshistory by the Friday, July 10 deadline to join this live video meeting at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 17. Those signing up will receive more information on the July 17 meeting and how to participate via phone or video conference.
High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to participate, as are U.S. military veterans of armed conflicts, peacekeeping missions and military operations from 1939 to 2011.
“Our veterans have so much to tell us and teach us about their lives, their experiences and the meaning of service to our nation,” Finkenauer said. “The Veterans History Project can build one-on-one bonds between Iowa veterans and Iowa students — while preserving these important stories for generations to come.”
Finkenauer’s grandfather, Gerald Finkenauer Sr., was one of more than 600 casualties on the USS Bunker Hill during World War II.
“He was lucky to survive, almost lost his leg, and carried shrapnel in it with a slight limp until he passed away five decades later,” she said.
“Today, his medals — including his Purple Heart — hang on the wall of my congressional office, but he died before I was old enough to really ask him about his experience and the meaning of his service,” Finkenauer said. “I heard them passed down in family stories, of course, and I read about them in letters and newspaper articles, but nothing could compare to hearing him share his sacrifice in his own voice.
“I’m so proud to host this event and help in any way I can to bring Iowans together to honor our vets and help young people better understand our history,” Finkenauer said.