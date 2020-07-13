When the storm pushed through Oelwein on Thursday knocking down trees and sending branches and anything untethered flying through neighborhoods, the Oelwein Coliseum Ballroom was not spared.
The high winds pushed a front wall in about seven inches, said Dave Moore, who manages the ballroom with his wife, Garland. That push made the ceiling inside buckle, knocking down lights, ceiling tiles and insulation in the banquet room.
The wind also pushed hard enough on the glass front doors that floor tiles cracked in the entryway.
According to National Weather Service data, Oelwein received 1.24 inches of rain, with about an inch falling between 1:30 to 3 p.m. Observers estimated winds anywhere between 40 mph and 60 mph.
As he described the bending of the wall, which was constructed with two-by-six studs, Moore said he heard the wind was closer to 80 mph
“(It) tore the top (of the wall) loose there and bent it right in, which buckled the ceiling and everything inside,” he said.
He noticed the wall was pushed in after he and Garland discovered the damage in the banquet room.
“I’d turn the lights on, but they’re laying on the floor,” Dave said.
No water came inside, however. All the damage was done by the wind. “It even popped out the air ducts out of the ceiling down there, way down there,” he said
An insurance adjuster has been through to look it over and the Moores plan to get cleaning. They are doing this as they work on recovering physically from a crash at a downtown intersection. They were on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle when they were struck by a vehicle, he said.
The ballroom has been damaged by weather a few times in recent years. Its roof was replaced two years ago after a hail storm. The recent flooding in Oelwein threatened to come into the ballroom’s back door. It came up a couple inches short, Dave said. As it was about a foot of water filled the basement. They rented a pump.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of multiple shows, he said, but it is still operating for events such as benefits and wedding receptions.
The Friday night Hootenanny, when musicians gather informally with fans of old time music, has resumed.
“We have for three weeks now and we’ve had 30 to 40 people show up,” Dave said. “We had a good time.”
“People are staying pretty much in their own little (groups),” said Garland.
The Moores are taking precautions such as tables being set 10-feet apart, to encourage distance between attendees.
“And they all kind of dance with their own partner,” Dave said. “So far I think we’re doing OK.”
The Hootenanny is held 6-9 p.m. on each Friday.