The Oelwein boys basketball team opens 2020 by hosting Independence on Saturday, Jan. 4. The Huskies are looking for their second win of this season.
Over the last 10 meetings, Oelwein holds a 6-4 edge. Independence, however, has won four of the last six. Last season, the Huskies won at home 63-59 behind a 41-point performance by now-graduated Dom Robertson.
Jacob King leads the Huskies and the Northeast Iowa Conference in total points scored with 103 points in the first seven games of the season. He’s averaged 17.4 points a game.
Cam Palmer is Oelwein’s leader in rebounds with 25.
Here are the scores of the last 10 Huskies-Mustangs boys basketball games listed by season:
2018-19: Oelwein 63-59
2017-18: Independence 54-48
2016-17: Independence 51-35
2015-16: Independence 62-34
2014-15: Oelwein 57-48
2013-14: Independence 55-45
2012-13: Oelwein 56-44
2011-12: Oelwein 43-39
2011-12: Oelwein 52-35
2010-11: Oelwein 54-37
Source: Iowa Quickstats
NEIC | Conf. | Overall
Waverly-Shell Rock | 4 — 0 — 0 | 4 — 3 — 0
Charles City | 3 — 0 — 0 | — 3 — 0
Decorah | 2 — 1 — 0 | 3 — 3 — 0
Crestwood | 1 — 1 — 0 | 4 — 2 — 0
New Hampton | 0 — 3 — 0 | 1 — 5 — 0
Oelwein | 0 — 3 — 0 | 1 — 6 — 0
Waukon | 0 — 2 — 0 | 2 — 3 — 0