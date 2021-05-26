U.S. District 1 Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, spotlighted Tuesday in a town hall meeting at Oelwein Middle School bills on which she has worked on with other Iowans, and with Democrats, who hold a narrow majority in the U.S. House this session.
Hinson worked with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-VA, on legislation to fix an issue with the Paycheck Protection Program.
Hinson touted legislation introduced mid-April that would fix a retroactivity provision to ensure farmers, ranchers, and self-employed small businesses can receive their full Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan amount, called the PPP Equity Act.
“We were talking about a gap that existed within the PPP program where sole proprietors, ranchers, cattlemen could not access the reimbursement for their loans,” Hinson said. “So she and I have introduced legislation together called the PPP Equity Act, to try to fix that problem. It’s got lots of bipartisan support.”
The following two bills Hinson joined passed the House floor on Tuesday, May 18:
“The entire Iowa delegation worked together on the Sgt. Ketchum Act,” Hinson said, referring to the Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans’ Mental Health Act.
Brandon Ketchum was a Davenport veteran who died by suicide in 2016 after being denied inpatient psychiatric care at the Iowa City Veterans Administration Medical Center, according to the Des Moines Register.
The act establishes new Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (RANGE) programs through the VA and supports additional research on rural veteran mental health care needs, according to the page of Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Des Moines (District 3).
“It says we need to make sure veterans can access those programs no matter where they live because veterans don’t just come from big cities,” Hinson said.
Hinson also discussed a bill (the other one passing the House May 18) that she introduced in the House with Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), following a “red flag” report.
“At the VA there was a report recently that a surprising number — right around a quarter of people — had felt they were sexually harassed or being harassed at the VA,” Hinson said.
“That to me is a huge red flag. That means they were in a hostile work environment, they can’t provide the best care to our veterans if that’s a situation they don’t feel like they have the recourse they need," she said.
The act is called Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Act of 2021. This bill, Hinson’s website says, would implement numerous policy changes within the VA based on recommendations from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report.
The report — requested by Sen. Joni Ernst, who is helping champion a companion bill in the Senate — revealed that the VA does not require reporting of all sexual harassment complaints, has an improper leadership structure for overseeing the department’s sexual harassment process, and has incomplete and outdated policies, information and training.
“It’s a bipartisan bi-chamber bill that we think we can get across the finish line that again really supports the people working at the VA so everybody feels safe coming to work and feel they have the ability to work those claims up the food chain so to speak so they can make sure they are heard,” Hinson said.
A GAO report made seven recommendations, detailed in a July 2020 letter from Ernst and others to the VA secretary, including a 2017 finding from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that the VA complaint process should not go to persons who oversee personnel functions since employees might be criticizing ineffective personnel processes, but the GAO found the VA had yet to act on the finding. The July 2020 letter can be found at Ernst’s website.
Hinson also spoke at length about immigration, after a late-April trip to the Del Rio section of the border with a delegation of six other members of Congress.
“We had roundtable discussions with local law enforcement,” she said. “These were Republican and Democrat sheriffs, Republican and Democrat mayors, coming to the table and telling the stories of what their experience was at the border right now,” Hinson said.
“We’ve seen a direct reaction to the policies that were reversed, starting in January, that have turned on a surge at the border in terms of illegal immigration.
“It’s dangerous fentanyl coming across our border. It’s Customs and Border Patrol agents who are putting their lives on the line to keep us safe, they’re being pulled off the border to deal with undocumented immigrants. Morale is an issue. Recruitment is already an issue for law enforcement right now.
“I wanted to highlight a few of the statistics I got from CBP.
“178,000 apprehensions in April alone, that’s a 20-year high on record; 17,000 of those were minors; 50,000 were families. Single adults were the biggest increase; 11,000 single adults in April. Out of Del Rio sector, I believe, is that data.
“We had the opportunity in our appropriations subcommittee — I’m on the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee — we had the chance to question the acting director of ICE and director of Customs and Border about the situation.
“It was quite shocking to me to learn — I’m working with Congressman (Henry) Cuellar from Texas on this, Democrat from the border district — It was shocking to me to learn ICE actually has no way to track immigrants if they are released in this country right now. So if they are given a motion to appear in court, they are released, ‘catch and release,’ they have no way to actually track them. We have no way to know how many are actually coming to Iowa who intend to settle here. And I think that’s a problem.
“The thing we heard from CBP, we need to secure the border, we need to make sure we’re putting a stop to people on the terrorist watch list making it across, especially the ones that we’ve caught. We need to make sure we’re protecting our border communities because every time you pull a sheriff away from protecting their community, it makes their communities less safe.”
Hinson introduced the See the Crisis Act to defund international travel of Vice-President Kamala Harris until she travels to the U.S.-Mexico border.
“They need to go to the border and see it first hand so they know what we need to do to fix it,” Hinson said.
“I can talk about the policy we need to enact that would fix the situation at the border,” Hinson added. “It’s stopping catch and release. It’s making Title 42 permanent, which allows CBP to more quickly process people and return them to Mexico.”
And she wants to reinstate funds President Joe Biden stopped to the southern border wall construction.
“I think we need to resume that construction. The House Budget committee has asked some questions. There was money appropriated for that process. We believe it’s been illegally stopped. So we’re asking questions,” she said.
In response to a commenter, she also listed adequate funding of local popup facilities as a priority.
“The conversations we had with … the district chief in the Del Rio Sector, the one I visited, which was the cost that CBP is having to absorb at the border right now.
“The popup facility we visited was designed to help with overflow of specifically children, but they were processing adults as well. But I believe the number was somewhere right around $25 million a quarter, every three months, for just that building they popped up. That’s in addition to their existing facility in Eagle Pass. So right now they’re taking that out of their existing budget, which at some point they’re going to run out of money, I mean, I know that.
“I want to make sure CBP has what they need to properly process things, but again it’s pieced with these other policy issues that would help us stop this surge,” she said.
However, Hinson said she supports legal immigration.
“I think it’s troublesome we’ve incentivized illegal immigration over doing it the right way. That’s why I say I think we also need to be looking at actual solutions to immigration, not full-blanket amnesty but giving people the option to become a member of this country, the right way.
“My cousin is married to an immigrant, my sister is married to an immigrant, so this is a personal issue for my family. We’ve seen what that opportunity looks like when you do it the right way. I think we do need to incentivize legal immigration. I think the number if I did it right in my head, we’re on track to have over a million illegal immigrants released into this country by the end of the year, which in Iowa we’re at three million people basically, so it’s a third of our population."
She also heard about the need for broadband internet and desire for physical highway infrastructure.
Hinson told commenters she introduced a bill to study regulations surrounding childcare to reduce the burdensome ones while keeping kids safe and another one to allow more economic development grants for childcare centers.
“I co-introduced a piece of legislation that Congresswoman (Abby) Finkenauer and Sen. Ernst had worked on last Congress to allow more economic development grants to go to childcare centers to open,” Hinson said.
“We went through several hundred community project funding requests, coming into our office, settled on 10 of those, one being the Sunflower Child Care Center in Decorah,” Hinson said.
“So moms don’t have to make a decision about can I go back to work, can I afford it, or having to prioritize that child care.”
Bob Bouska of Oelwein wanted to know about options for Highway 150 to be expanded.
“In the month of March, we had roughly 2,000 semis come through the Cedar Rapids corridor up the 150 corridor from Oelwein and back down through,” Bouska said. He noted East Penn brought jobs to the area in 2008.
“What do you see for infrastructure helping this 150 corridor? You’ve got a lot of amazing people from Oelwein, West Union, Decorah, that are great people, honest people. Companies like East Penn are looking to come to these small communities, and help them out. What do you foresee in infrastructure of a super two, a four-lane highway getting at least this far to help these, expand?”
“From the perspective of how we approached our community project funding request — because we did submit one for the Tower Terrace Corridor (Linn County) — I think it’s important that we have good community buy-in, there’s good ROI for taxpayers in any project we’re pursuing, and there’s lots of letters of support and good community support,” Hinson said.
“Shovel-ready projects that have already been in the serious planning stages. That’s where I see a good public-private and federal-state partnership happening.
“Our state DOT Commission, they do a really good job prioritizing projects based upon that need, based upon that community support, based upon future economic development as well. So I do see the direct connection between economic development and infrastructure investment. The good old Iowa adage, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ right? I think that’s obviously true.
“I’m happy to look at any additional proposals for future roadways. I know obviously with Highway 20, that was a massive economic shot in the arm for the communities that were along Hwy. 20. There’s a battle brewing over Hwy. 30 in the state right now, too,” she said. Highway 30 goes through Clinton, Cedar Rapids, Marshalltown and Ames.
Hinson also touted an effort to bring back some of former President Donald Trump’s executive orders but it wasn’t clear from her website whether it had any traction in the Democrat-led U.S. House.
“I introduced the Red Tape Reduction Act,” Hinson said. “The Red Tape Reduction Act actually puts into code five anti-regulatory executive orders that President Trump issued. Many of them have since been reversed.
“A lot of our departments try to change policy through rule making, it’s a workaround way to try to get policy through when Congress doesn’t agree with you, and I think that’s wrong,” said Hinson.
After hearing Hinson speak, Iowa House Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, observed that Hinson, as a member of the minority party, has had to work across the aisle to get things done.
“I’ve learned in the Statehouse in the minority party, if you want to get anything done they have to work with the majority party,” Ingels said. “I think she’s doing a great job to get things done that are meaningful for our district.”