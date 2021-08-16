Iowa First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson criticized President Joe Biden regarding the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan after what she called a reckless withdrawal of American troops.
The first-term Republican whose district includes Oelwein, issued her statement after the president addressed the nation.
“First and foremost, the brave men and women of the US armed forces who have served in Afghanistan deserve our thanks — they are heroes whose sacrifice and service will never be forgotten,” she said.
“In his speech, President Biden did not provide clarity or reassurance to Americans or our allies. The president blamed Afghans instead of taking responsibility for his decisions. A sad chapter in American foreign policy has been capped off by a sad response from our commander-in-chief.
“It is now clear that the president has no real plan of action to right this wrong, protect American and Afghan lives, and safeguard our homeland from a resurging terrorist threat ahead of the 20 year anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
“We have watched this tragedy unfold on our TVs and newsfeeds the last few days, with no word from our Commander in the Chief. It is evident that the void in leadership at the White House is having catastrophic consequences and will for decades to come. Congress must step forward and demand answers and transparency about the decisions that led to this unfolding catastrophe in Afghanistan.
“We cannot forget the women and young girls in Afghanistan whose lives will now never be the same — the Biden administration has abandoned them in this crisis. They need our help and our prayers.”
