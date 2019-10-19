Historian brings program on witches to Oelwein library

An interesting program is coming to the Oelwein Public Library just in time for the Halloween season. While ghosts and goblins are among the intangible figures of spookiness, the presence of witches has long been a tangible part of society and American history.
It’s a familiar story of Salem, Massachusetts: accusations of witchcraft, and even some executions. But why did this happen?
Historian Kathy Wilson will have the answers when she presents “The Devil Has My Consent” at the library on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. This program promises to introduce “the real story behind the Salem Witch Trials.”
Kathy Wilson, a professional historian and educator, believes learning about the past can be fun, as well as interesting. To prove that point, she draws on more than 20 years of experience to create programs that engage and entertain, as well as educate her audiences.
Wilson received her BA in history from Bemidji State University in Minnesota, followed by a Master’s degree from the University of York in England. She is currently a PhD candidate at the University of Iowa specializing in 18th- and 19th-century British-American social history.
“The Devil Has My Consent” is a free program, open to the public, and is sponsored by the donations from this year’s cemetery walk.